MSD of New Durham Twp. meetings slated
WESTVILLE — The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet for a special session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville Schools Media Center, followed immediately by a closed session.
The special meeting includes a public hearing on the 2020 Budget, Capital Projects Plan and Bus Replacement Plan, followed by adoption. The executive session is to train school board members with an outside consultant about performance of their roles as public officials.
Free programs offered at Dunes State Park
CHESTERTON – Admission to Indiana’s State Parks, State Forests, State Recreation Areas and Fish & Wildlife Areas that charge admission will be free on Saturday in recognition of National Public Lands Day. National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands.
There will events at several locations to help people engage with the properties. Events at Dunes State Park include "Feed the Birds" at 10 a.m.; Marram Grass Plating at 12:30 p.m.; Bubble Art at 3 p.m.; and a "Bat Chat" at 7 p.m. For a complete list of programs, visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov and look for Sept. 28.
