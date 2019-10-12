Special meetings regarding EMS base reconstruction slated
La PORTE — A special meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the La Porte County Complex Meeting Room #3 to receive bids for the EMS base re-construction project.
Any bid — timely received — will then be forwarded to the La Porte County Maintenance Department for review by Facilities Director Larry Levendowski.
A second special meeting will then be held at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 where the Commissioners will be presented with a recommendation from Levendowski and they will then consider making a formal bid award.
La Porte Veteran’s Day Ceremony planned
La PORTE — The Mayor’s Veteran’ Committee will be hosting it’s 32nd annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Nov. 11.
The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium located at 1001 Ridge St.
Coffee and Donuts will be provided before the ceremony, starting at 8 a.m.
Please help us honor our veterans and troops at this special event.
County Election Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Election Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the La Porte County Complex at 809 State St., La Porte.
The meeting will be to address a complaint of election code violations, specifically "disclaimer violations" by a political party for the municipal elections.
Owl banding programs at Dunes
CHESTERTON – Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Audubon will host the 11th season of saw-whet owl banding at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center from Oct. 17 through Nov. 17.
Free programs featuring the state's smallest owl are conducted each Thursday-Sunday at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. beginning Nov. 2), with captured owls banded shortly after during hourly checks. Additionally, live rehabilitation owls will be presented each Saturday night with Humane Indiana Wildlife.
Nightly programs are weather dependent, so visitors should call ahead to confirm banding will take place. Special behind-the-scenes nights are offered on Oct. 27 and 31, and Nov. 1, 3 and 9.
Visit indianaaudubon.org/events to register. The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center is located at 1215 N. Ind. 49 and can be reached at (219) 395-1882.
Michiana Humane Society hosts fall dance
THREE OAKS, Mich. – Tickets are still available for the Michiana Humane Society's Harvest Barn Dance at Blissful Barn in Three Oaks on Oct. 18 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. (CDT).
Hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and music by The Newports will be featured, along with live and silent auctions. Sponsor tickets are $250. Individual tickets are $125. Get tickets at interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E344836&id=14.
Blissful Barn is located at 4706 Watson Road, Three Oaks.
Feral cat food and shelter drive
WESTVILLE – The Independent Cat Society will hosts a Fall Feral Food & Shelter Drive from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 18, at the shelter at 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville.
The ICS/TNR (Trap Neuter & Release) Project will help cats in the community get through the winter months. Items needed included wet and dry cat food, styrofoam coolers of larger size, heated water bowls, heated houses, mylar rolls and straw. You can bring items to the event or make arrangements for drop-off in advance.
Shelter representatives will be discussing the importance of feeding and sheltering community cats in the winter months, how to build shelters out of styrofoam coolers, how heated water bowls work, and the importance of extra calories in the winter.
Dispensing of the items will take place after 7 p.m. All cats that will be recipients of these items are required to have gone through the TNR program, and be spay/neutered.
For more information, contact (219) 785-4936 or shelter@catsociety.org.
Post Offices closed on Columbus Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at Post Offices throughout Indiana will be closed on Monday in recognition of Columbus Day.
Regularly scheduled mail delivery, PO Box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
Customers requiring postal services can use the Self Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.
Access to a SSK is available 24-hours a-day, seven-days-a-week. Go to usps.com, Find Locations, put in your ZIP Code, and you’ll find a nearby Post Office that has a SSK.
Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. To obtain the phone number of a specific Post Office, customers may call (800) ASK-USPS.
Mail will be delivered as scheduled on Tuesday Post Offices also will resume regularly scheduled retail lobby hours on Tuesday.
