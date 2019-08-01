Household Hazardous Waste event planned
WANATAH – Solid Waste District of La Porte County will holding a Household Hazardous Waste event Aug. 10 in Wanatah at the Kankakee Valley REMC, 8642 W. U.S. 30.
The hours for this event are 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bring any household chemicals such as oil, antifreeze, oil-based paint, fertilizers, etc. to our event for proper recycling and/or disposal.
Also accepted are sharps/syringes that are contained in a hard-sided container, such as a laundry detergent bottle, and medications placed in a clear resealable bag.
Electronics will also be accepted at this event.
If you miss this event, the next Household Hazardous Waste event will be held Sept. 21, at the La Porte County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, call the Solid Waste District office at 326-0014.
La Porte County Parks and Recreation Board will meet
La PORTE – La Porte County Parks and Recreation Board will meet Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Red Mill County Park, Smith Hall, 0185 S. Holmesville Road, La Porte.
The next meeting will be held Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. at Red Mill County Park.
PTABOA board will meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Nominations open for South Shore Legends
HAMMOND – Nominations are open through Sept. 3 to honor a new class of Northwest Indiana Legends at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, Hammond.
Legends are individuals or teams whose accomplishments “resonate in and beyond Northwest Indiana.” The Wall of Legends Project is sponsored by the BP Whiting Refinery.
New Legends will be inducted on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Shore CVA’s Indiana Welcome Center.
Legends are individuals, living or dead, who have had a substantial impact with “lasting implications” and have lived or worked in the seven counties of Northwest Indiana, which are Jasper, Lake, La Porte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke. These individuals were “trailblazers” and “exemplars” whose records of personal conduct serve as an example for others.
Typically, South Shore Legends are historical contributors, not modern-day innovators, said John Davies, founder and coordinator. Past Legends include U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. James M. Kirk; Lowell Thomas; W.F. Wellman; the Tuskegee Airmen of Northwest Indiana; Jean Shepherd; stage and screen star Karl Malden; boxing great Tony Zale; Vee-Jay Records co-founder Vivian Carter; Apollo 8 Commander Frank Borman; Dr. William Scholl; Indiana’s 20th Civil War Regiment; and recipients of Congressional Medals of Honor and the Nobel Prize.
Multiple individuals engaged in the same activity can be included in one nomination. To obtain a nomination form, contact John Davies via email or at (219) 789-1214. Nominations can be submitted either by email to john.davies1214@gmail.com or by mail to South Shore CVA, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.
