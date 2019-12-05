La Porte Community Concert featuring Fascinating Rhythm is Sunday
La PORTE — The La Porte Community Concert Association’s reciprocity concert, Fascinating Rhythm, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 8.
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. in the La Porte High School Performing Arts Center, 602 F. St., La Porte. Entrance is on the east side of the building.
Tickets are available at the door for individuals that do not have season or reciprocal tickets.
Cookies and milk with Santa Claus planned for Saturday
WESTVILLE – The Westville Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will host Cookies and Milk with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the fire station at 208 N. Flynn Road (U.S. 421) in Westville.
The morning will include refreshments, crafts, coloring, letter writing and free photos with Santa.
Festival of Lights at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY – More than five million individual bulbs are used in a variety of holiday and traditional displays in the largest free drive-through light exhibit in the Midwest.
The annual Festival of Lights in Washington Park, 6 On the Lake in Michigan City will officially open on Saturday, Dec. 7 and continue through Jan. 4.
The official Lighting of the Festival Lights will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the annual Snowflake Parade on north Franklin Street. Santa's Chalet at Seventh and Franklin Streets will also open for the season that evening, and storefronts will be decorated in a “Christmas Around the World” theme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.