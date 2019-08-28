Body found on beach was missing boater
OGDEN DUNES – The body of an adult male found on the water’s edge at West Beach on Friday morning has been positively identified by the Porter County Coroner’s office as that of a boater who went missing near Gary's Marquette Park Beach during the afternoon of Aug. 1.
The family is requesting his identity not be released.
The coroner’s office has preliminarily determined the cause of death is related to multiple significant injuries consistent with being struck by a watercraft. Toxicology results are pending.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident as a boating accident. At this time, it is believed the victim was the only occupant of the boat and was struck by his own boat after falling overboard for an unknown reason.
Dinner with League to host Schilling
MICHIGAN CITY – The League of Women Voters of La Porte County will host Barb Schilling as their Dinner With The League presenter on Sept. 10. Schilling, first vice president of the League of Women Voters Indiana State Board, will provide an updates on recent LWV activities around the state, especially planning for the 100th anniversary.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. The public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees should arrive at 5:30 p.m. to purchase a dinner from the menu.
For more information, visit lwvlaporte.org/ or check the LWV page on Facebook.
Butterfly discussion at garden center
CHESTERTON – Chesterton Feed & Garden Center will host a program about Gardening for Butterflies on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Dolly Foster, butterfly expert, will discuss butterflies and how you can create a butterfly garden in your backyard. She will cover butterflies specific to our region and plants that attract them, and bring Monarch caterpillars and butterflies to show.
Foster, landscape horticulturist for the Oak Lawn Park District, has been a Master Gardener for 19 years, an Indiana Accredited Horticulturist for 17 years and a Certified Arborist since 2008. She spent four years as an adjunct faculty member of the Joliet Junior College Agriculture/ Horticulture Department. Her garden at home has been a Monarch Waystation since 2011 and she manages 3 more in the Oak Lawn Park District.
Chesterton Feed & Garden Center is located at 400 Locust St., in Chesterton. For information, call (219) 926-2790.
La Porte County Park Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, at Red Mill County Park's Smith Hall, 0185 S. Holmesville Road, La Porte.
South La Porte County Special Education Co-op board will meet
La PORTE — The South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative Advisory Board will meet Friday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be held in Educational Services Center, 1921 A St., La Porte.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Educational Services Center.
Labor Day recycling schedule announced
La PORTE — The office of the Solid Waste District of La Porte County will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
There will be a one day delay in the recycling pickup schedule during the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 7.
The office will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
BMV announces Labor Day holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
