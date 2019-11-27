Native American Heritage celebration
MICHIGAN CITY — Friendship Botanic Gardens will host a free celebration of Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month on Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Children can take part in a turkey scavenger hunt throughout the gardens and trails; and visit the Native American Heritage Garden for a first-hand look at Indigenous Peoples’ cooking techniques.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information, contact (219) 878-9885, info@friendshipgardens.org, or visit the Facebook event page.
NICTD Board to hold meeting on Dec. 2
CHESTERTON — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board will meet Dec. 2, at the NICTD Offices, 33 E. U.S. 12 in Chesterton.
The board will meet in executive session at 9:30 a.m. to discuss litigation, collective bargaining and the purchase or lease of real property. The regular meeting, which is open to the public, will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Early education expert at PNW
WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest’s School of Education and Counseling will host early education expert Erika Christakis at noon on Dec. 5 in the Great Hall of the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville.
Her presentation, “The Importance of Being Little and the Value of Play,” will discuss how childhood is a distinct stage in life and why children need supportive grown-ups to nurture and guide them.
The event is free and open to the public. To encourage the importance of play, guests are invited to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
Christakis’ book – "The Importance of Being Little: What Young Children Really Need From Grownups" – will be available for purchase in the PNW bookstore and she will sign copies after the event.
Express Enrollment Day at Ivy Tech
MICHIGAN CITY – Ivy Tech will host an Express Enrollment Day on Dec. 5, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., when students can visit participating campuses for an in-person enrollment experience.
Ivy Tech encourages all new students to participate, even if they have yet to enroll. The event will allow prospective students to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet with academic advisors.
Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about assessment options. For students without school transcripts or test scores, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist in determining the classes that align with their needs. Students can stop by at any time, but are encouraged to RSVP. For more details, visit IvyTech.edu/EEDay.
Polish Falcons to hold fish fry
La PORTE — The Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, will hold a Fish Fry on Friday from 4:30-8 p.m.
Available dinners are Lake perch, catfish, walleye, shrimp and chicken. The special is baby back ribs and the soup is tomato rice. Prices vary.
To go orders are available by calling 326-9757.
The hall is a smoke-free environment.
LP Moose Lodge to hold fish fry
La PORTE — The La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., will hold a fish fry on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu includes: AYCE Pollock dinner, choice of baked potato, fries, cole slaw or apple sauce. Other items available include: Lake Perch, chicken, shrimp and items for children.
Open to the public. The Moose Lodge is a smoke free environment. Bring the kids and family.
La Porte County Park Board will meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Park Board will meet on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. at Red Mill County Park, Smith Hall, 0185 S. Holmesville Road.
Agenda topics include Coolspring township Trustee funds for Creek Ridge Park.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. at Smith Hall.
South Shore announces holiday schedules
CHESTERTON – This weekend kicks off the holiday season along the South Shore Line. A weekday schedule will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving. A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect on Thanksgiving Day; and a weekday schedule will be in effect on Black Friday.
There will be extra eastbound service on Wednesday, departing Millennium Station at 2 p.m., running non-stop to Hegewisch and making all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City. On Saturday, the extra will depart Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating in Michigan City. The extra trains will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.
Extended hours at Lighthouse Place
MICHIGAN CITY – Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets will have extended hours and savings up to 65 percent off to kick off the holiday shopping season.
On Thanksgiving, stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight, then reopened from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Extended hours for the remainder of the weekend include 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. For more information, visit premiumoutlets.com/lighthouseplace.
Deer harvest data now online
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has launched a new website allowing deer hunters to access white-tailed deer harvest data as it is accumulated by the state. During the check-in process, hunters report the county of harvest, sex of deer, type of land deer was taken on, and type of equipment used.
This data can now be accessed and viewed by individuals using an interactive website. Visitors to the site can compare individual or multiple counties across the past five years.
Results can also be limited to specific equipment or deer seasons. Harvest data is updated daily. The website can be accessed at wildlife.IN.gov/10286.htm.
