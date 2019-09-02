ISP certified for rape prevention
MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana State Prison has been certified as fully compliant with the National Prison Rape Elimination Act, which means 100 percent compliance with each of 43 standards and subsections, 189 in total, according to Warden Ron Neal.
ISP met all standards required for compliance and exceeded the standards in two areas: staff and volunteer training during a three-day site-review in April.
Among steps taken by the facility to comply with PREA: increasing inmate education about rights, and adjusting the process used to notify offenders of the duty to report for medical and mental health care staff, Neal said. The Department of Justice issued the PREA standards in 2012 to ensure agencies are able to detect, prevent and decrease sexual harassment and sexual abuse of inmates by other inmates and staff.
Neal expressed his appreciation to the staff for their efforts during the audit.
Free coffee for teachers on Tuesday
MICHIGAN CITY – Biggby Coffee will host its own Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Sept. 3, when all teachers with receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced specialty beverage with a school ID.
And while supplies last, teachers will also get a free mug at all stores, including the Michigan City location at 3401 Franklin St.
CR-150N to be closed for three weeks
La PORTE – The La Porte County Highway Department will closing CR-150N (White Head Road) between CR-250E and CR-350E, just east of La Porte, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 for culvert replacement.
The road is expected to remain closed to all through traffic until approximately Sept. 24, according to D&M Excavating, contractor on the job.
NIPSCO awards safety grants
MERRILLVILLE – Fifteen organizations will receive grants totaling $50,000 from NIPSCO to help fund safety education and training projects in Northwest Indiana.
“Public safety education and training are very important to us at NIPSCO, and we are excited to assist these organizations in their mission,” said Karen McLean, public affairs manager. “NIPSCO’s second year offering this program led to many outstanding applications received, and we are deeply impressed with how organizations are prioritizing safety and educational projects.”
Among the 2019 recipients were Franciscan Health for Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors; Indiana Operation Lifesaver for First Responder Training; the Pines Fire Department for CPR Community Safety programs; and REAL Services for CPR training. For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
Tutor training hosted by READ La Porte County
La PORTE – READ La Porte County is hosting a tutor training session on Friday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Meeting Room B at La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. The first session will be on tutoring children and will be led by retired reading teacher Mary Heath. Children may be tutored at a school during school time or at a community location outside of school time.
The next session will center on tutoring adults who grew up speaking a language other than English. There will be a break for a complimentary lunch at noon. At 1 p.m., tutoring adults who grew up speaking English will be covered.
There is no registration charge, but those attending the lunch must email mhedge8@comcast.net by Oct. 9. There is a waiting list of students of all ages who want to be tutored in reading, math, speaking English, and digital literacy skills. For more information, visit readlaportecounty.org.
Swanson Center hosts anniversary gala
MICHIGAN CITY – The Swanson Center for Behavioral Health will host a 50th Anniversary Gala on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa.
Entertainment will be provided by Chicago’s Becca Kaufman Orchestra. Individual tickets are $125 or $1,500 for a table of 10.
For more information or reservations, contact Jennifer Heath at jennifer.heath@swansoncenterfoundation.org or (219) 873-9890.
