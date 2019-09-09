Gun violence forum Monday at The Nest
MICHIGAN CITY — Bonnie Schaaf will present a program on the Prevention of Gun Violence during a forum hosted by the Greater Michigan City Progressive Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at The Nest, 803 Franklin St., Michigan City.
Schaaf is a retired attorney who has lived most of her life in Michigan City. As a member of the board of the League of Women Voters of La Porte County, she serves as Gun Safety chair. She became a member of the LWV-US Coalition for Gun Safety at the national level in 2016, and has also served as Gun Safety Advocate to the Indiana state LWV.
She has been involved in the fight to stop gun violence since 1993, when her brother was in a mass shooting at his law firm in San Francisco which left 15 people shot, eight of whom died. She has been a member of Moms Demand Action since 2017. The public is invited to the forum, which will include a discussion after the presentation and refreshments.
Braun’s mobile office to be in area starting Monday
La PORTE — U.S. Senator Mike Braun has announced that his staff mobile office will be in the area three times in September, with stops in New Carlisle, La Porte and Michigan City.
“My staff will be holding mobile office hours throughout the state in September to assist Hoosiers with issues and concerns,” including the price of prescription drugs, aiding veterans, workforce development and education, Braun said.
On Monday, Sept. 9, the mobile office will be at the New Carlisle Public Library, 408 S. Bray St., from 2-5 p.m. The mobile office will be in La Porte from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at La Porte County Commissioner’s Building at 555 Michigan Ave., Unit 100. The Michigan City stop will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
Westville School Board meetings Sept. 11
WESTVILLE — The MSD of New Durham Township School Board will conduct three meetings on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Westville Schools Media Center on Valparaiso Street in Westville.
At 5:30 p.m., the board will meet in special session for a budget workshop. At 6 p.m. the board will conduct its regular, with the agenda including discussion of the 2020 budget, and a school bus replacement plan. Immediately following the regular board meeting, the board will meet in closed session to discuss collective bargaining and board member training.
Fall 5-in-1 recycling dropoff event
La PORTE — The La Porte County Solid Waste District will host its annual Fall 5-in-1 Dropoff Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Ind. 2 in La Porte.
The district will be accepting appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste and tires; and will do document shredding.
All items are free for drop-off, excluding tires. The first four passenger car/truck tires are free per resident; each additional car/truck tire will be charged $1 for each. Semi/ tractor tires $5, tires 54 inches or larger tread to tread will be charged a $75 recycling fee. For more information, call 326-0014.
