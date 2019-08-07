HannaFest 2019 includes ‘old favorites’ and ‘new entertainment’
HANNA — HannaFest 2019 is Saturday and Sunday this year in Hanna.
It features many returning crowd favorites, such as the townwide garage sales, the world’s weirdest parade, car show, vendors in the park, Hanna Lions BBQ Chicken, Just for Kids’ Run, The Rise Up 5K Run/Walk, a great food variety, live pony rides, and the popular Summer Heat Dance (cover charge), featuring two bands with a food and beer garden.
Returning free entertainment are Kalita Magic Show, NightShift Band and Katthouse Acoustic Duo.
New this year will be a pet parade, cornhole tournament, Incredible Live Bats show, a dunk tank with local “celebrities”, and a new live band, Trouble Blind, has been booked.
Saturday will end in the park with raffles, but you must be present to win. Family fun and free entertainment can be found all around town.
And HannaFest II continues on Sunday at the Last Resort Campgrounds near Hanna. They will feature live music and DJ all day, arts & crafts vendors, a dunk tank, food and drink and much more.
Check out HannaFest on Facebook for a complete listing and times.
For information, contact Heather at (219) 851-8401.
SP accepting applications for recruits
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 80th Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as a state trooper must apply online at in.gov/isp/2368.htm. The website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process and additional career opportunities. Applications must be submitted electronically by 10:59 p.m. (CST) on Nov. 3.
Applicant must be U.S. citizen at least 21 and younger than 40, have a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye, possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile, have a high school diploma or GED and be willing reside and serve anywhere in the state. Starting salary is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during training, and $48,000 a year after training.
Recruits are offered a health care plan, pension program, comprehensive disability coverage and life insurance program; and student loan forgiveness programs are being offered.
For more information visit in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter in your area.
Taste of Duneland seeks vendors, volunteers
CHESTERTON – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers and vendors for the Taste of Duneland on Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Thomas Centennial Park in historic downtown Chesterton. The event will feature food vendors with tastings for purchase, live entertainment, bounce houses and a beer and wine garden.
Volunteers are needed for set-up, garbage maintenance, beer garden attendants, and break-down, with different shifts available. To be a vendor you must have a tasting portion and be approved by a vendor jury, with all necessary paperwork submitted. To volunteer or vend, contact the Chamber at (219) 926-5513 or visit dunelandchamber.org.
