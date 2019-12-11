Save the Dunes annual meeting/party
MICHIGAN CITY – Save the Dunes will host its Annual Membership Meeting at Barker House at 444 Barker Road in Michigan City at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Members will discuss current projects, vote on new members for the Board of Directors and announce the winner of the Paul H. Douglas Award.
Following the meeting will be the annual holiday party to celebrate the Indiana Dunes, enjoy refreshments and hear about the successes of 2019 and plans for 2020.
For information, call (219) 879-3564 ext. 121, or visit savedunes.org/donate.
Guy Penrod Christmas Concert in LP
La PORTE – Bethany Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Concert with Guy Penrod on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church at 102 G St., La Porte.
The concert features worship with new renditions of classic and contemporary songs like “Shout to the Lord,” “Revelation Song,” “Victory in Jesus,” “Tender Tennessee Christmas” and “Sleigh Bells”. Penrod – featured on the Gaither Homecoming Video Series – spent 14 years as lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band before launching a solo ministry in 2010. His music is distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and available at retail and digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, gaither.com and guypenrod.com.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at (800) 965-9324, online at itickets.com, or at the church office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.