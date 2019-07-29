U.S. 6 closing for work on railroad crossing
La PORTE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces U.S. 6 will close Wednesday in La Porte County while Grand Trunk Western Railroad rebuilds a crossing.
The crossing is located between Ind. 39 and CR-50W. The road is anticipated to reopen in mid-August.
State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only. Eastbound drivers on U.S. 6 will be detoured south on Ind. 39, east on U.S. 30 and north on U.S. 35 back to U.S. 6. Westbound drivers on U.S. 6 will be detoured south on U.S. 35, west on U.S. 30 and north on Ind. 39 back to U.S. 6.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information
Free Health & Wellness Fair for kids
MICHIGAN CITY – HealthLinc will host a Health & Wellness Fair from from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at its clinic at 710 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The event will offer no-cost well child checks and sports physicals for the uninsured, along with entertainment, games and activities with prizes and food.
Kids who attend will also receive a backpack with school and health supplies, while supplies last. “Our goal is to make sure that children have access to low-cost and no-cost check-ups, so they start the school year off right,” said Beth Wrobel, CEO. “We know that healthy kids miss less school and learn better and we are proud to help make that happen.”
South Shore changes for Lollapalooza
CHESTERTON – The South Shore Line will be making some changes to accommodate an expected increase for Lollapalooza, which runs Aug. 1-4 in Chicago's Grant Park. Bikes will not be permitted on trains during that period; alcohol will not be permitted after 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, or at any time Saturday and Sunday. Passengers should expect crowded conditions on trains and should anticipate an increased NICTD Transit Police presence. Drunken or disorderly passengers may be removed from trains.
On Saturday and Sunday, westbound trains 606 and 506 will operate Extras for additional capacity, but will make all regular stops to Chicago. An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 6 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City. A second Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue.
Rivers commission tech committee to meet
La PORTE – The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission's Technical Advisory Committee will conduct its first meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the La Porte County Soil and Water Conservation District Office, 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
The agenda includes election of officers and a basin commission request to prioritize immediate projects for 2019 and 2020. Those include Yellow River bank stabilization sites in Starke County, invasive tree removal, site soil testing for the river bottom, ongoing tree and debris removal, emergency tree and debris removal and sediment traps for future maintenance.
Express Enrollment Day at Ivy Tech
MICHIGAN CITY – Ivy Tech Community College will host Express Enrollment Day on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the campus at Franklin Street and Coolspring Avenue in Michigan City. During the event, students can visit for in-person enrollment. With staff onsite, students can register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet academic advisors.
Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about assessment options. And for those without school transcripts or test scores, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist in determining the classes that align with their needs. Students can also complete the FYIvy online orientation and schedule in-person orientation sessions, including campus tours. Express Enrollment Day is free, students are encouraged to RSVP, ensuring placement. For more details, visit IvyTech.edu/EEDay.
Drug Free Partnerships hosts ‘Knowledge Feast’
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Drug Free Partnership will hosts its next “Knowledge Feast” at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation, 402 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The Community Spotlight will feature Sunny Williams from Tech Serve, discussing the Trauma Informed Recovery Oriented System of Care training on Aug. 27-28 in La Porte.
Ann Rissman and Zach Anderson will discuss the PEACE House they are working to open. Sarah Null of La Porte County Healthy Communities will discuss vaping and ENDS; and Irma and Angie, enrollment specialists, will give a presentation on Covering Kids and Families, and their Suicide Prevention and Education programs. A full breakfast will be served. Register in order to get an accurate count for food. Register for the free event at eventbrite.com/e/community-spotlight-knowedge-feast-tickets-66590226159 or call (219) 250-3070 for more information.
LaCrosse, Noble VFDs receive grants
INDIANAPOLIS — Rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. The grants are administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Forest Service. DNR Forestry staff reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting.
Grants can be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. In La Porte County, safety grants of $5,000 each were awarded to the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department and the Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department. In Porter County, the Porter Fire Department received $4,999; and in St. Joseph County, the Walkerton Fire Department received $4,683.
