Solid Waste District board will meet
La PORTE — The Solid Waste District of La Porte County District board meeting Will be held Dec. 11 at 11:15 a.m. at the Solid Waste District Office, 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
PTABOA board to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Free photos with Santa at hospital
MICHIGAN CITY – Local children can get in the spirit at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Pictures with Santa event on Friday and Saturday.
From noon to 4 p.m. each day, visitors can enjoy cookies, punch and candy, and get a free photo with Santa (no pets are allowed). Franciscan Health is at 3500 Franciscan Way, with access at Ohio Street and CR-400N.
Health Dept. Water Lab open house
La PORTE – The La Porte County Health Department Water Laboratory will host an Open House for its grand reopening from noon-3 p.m. on Friday at 809 State St. in La Porte.
Tours of the lab, information about water contaminants, gifts and refreshments will be featured, along with a chance to win free water tests.
Advent Vespers and Christmas Concert
VALPARAISO – Valparaiso University presents the annual Advent Christmas Vespers service, this year combined with the annual Christmas Concert, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 5 p.m.
The service will feature the Kantorei Choir of the Chapel of the Resurrection, the Chorale, Women’s Choir, Men’s Ensemble, the Resurrection Ringers handbell Choir, Symphony Orchestra and the Chamber Concert Band. The annual service of lessons and carols is a traditional part of Advent celebrations, and this year’s theme is “A Festive Christmas Vespers: Promise Praise Pilgrim” and will feature the artwork of He Qe.
Tickets may be purchased through the University Box Office or by calling (219) 464-5162 to purchase tickets. Free tickets are available for students, faculty and staff.
Antisemitism is topic of discussion
MUNSTER – The Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana's Food for Thought" Brunch Series will host Dr. Gunther Jikeli, speaking on "The Rising Tide of Antisemitism in Europe and the U.S. Today," at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 585 Progress Ave. in Munster.
Cost is $10 per person, which includes brunch. RSVP at federationonline.org/upcoming-events.html#Jikeli or by calling (219) 301-0960.
Jikeli conducts research on the persistence of antisemitism of the post-World War II era through a rapidly growing database of one-on-one interviews, social media posts collected by his research team, and his raw material directly from antisemites. He is a sociologist and historian of modern Europe, recently named the inaugural Ena B. Rosenfeld Professor at Indiana University’s Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism.
