South La Porte County Special Education Co-op board will meet
La PORTE — The South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative Advisory Board will meet Friday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be held in Educational Services Center, 1921 A St., La Porte.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Educational Services Center.
PNW Westville Campus hosting Preview Day
WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest invites high school students and their families interested in learning more about the university to attend a Preview PNW event.
“Preview PNW offers a unique opportunity for future students and their families to gather a full understanding of the education and resources PNW offers,” said executive director of undergraduate admissions Karen Stachyra. “These events offer a chance to meet with faculty members, current students, staff and alumni to ask questions and to learn how PNW values student success.”
Preview PNW will be held at the Westville Campus on Saturday starting at the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex, 1401 U.S. 421. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. and programming at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to prospective students of all ages and their families. Registration is encouraged at pnw.edu/preview.
Polish-American Heritage Awards slated
MERRILLVILLE – The Polish American Congress - Indiana Division will hosts its annual Heritage Award Banquet on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft St. in Merrillville.
Honorees include the Heritage Award to the Polish Heritage Association of Michigan City; the Fraternal Award to Paul Pawlowski, president of District 9 Polish Roman Catholic Union of America; and the Distinguished Service Award to Purdue University Northwest Prof. James Pula.
Tickets are $37 per person and may be ordered by mailing a check or money order to Polish American Congress, c/o Atty. Steve Tokarski, 7803 W. 75th Ave., Suite 1, Schererville, IN 46375. For more information, call Tokarski at (219) 322-1271; Evelyn Lisek at (219) 942-7484; or Nancy Teller at (219) 670-1363.
