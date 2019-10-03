Purdue Northwest offers preview events
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites high school students and their families interested in learning more about the university to attend one of two upcoming Preview PNW events.
“Preview PNW offers a unique opportunity for future students and their families to gather a full understanding of the education and resources PNW offers,” said Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions Karen Stachyra. “These events offer a chance to meet with faculty members, current students, staff and alumni to ask questions and to learn how PNW values student success.”
Preview PNW will be held at the Hammond Campus on Oct. 19 starting at the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd Street. The Preview PNW at the Westville Campus will take place on Nov. 16 starting at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex, 1401 U.S. 421. On both dates, check-in will begin at 8 a.m. and programming begins at 8:30 a.m.
The event is free and open to prospective students of all ages and their families. Attendees will tour the PNW campus and learn about undergraduate programs; campus life and housing options; the admissions process, financial aid and available scholarships; NCAA Division II athletics; PNW’s Honors College; study abroad opportunities and more.
Registration is encouraged via the Preview PNW website at www.pnw.edu/preview.
U.S. 421 to close for one week in La Porte County
La PORTE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that U.S. 421 will close Monday in La Porte County for approximately one week as part of a resurfacing project.
The road will close at the railroad bridge in Otis, between I-94 and the Indiana toll Road.
State road detours must use state-maintained roads only. Southbound motorists on U.S. 421 will detour west on I-94, south on Ind. 49 and east on U.S. 6 back to U.S. 421. Northbound motorists on U.S. 421 will detour west on U.S. 6, north on Ind. 49 and east on I-94 back to U.S. 421.
Voter registration ends Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Are you registered to vote? If you want to have your say in the Nov. 5 municipal election, you need to register today. Voters registering in the county clerk’s office must do so by the close of business Monday and voters registering online have until midnight Monday night.
Hoosiers can register to vote online by using the Indiana Voters app (available on iPhone and Android) or by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com. Citizens can also submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office.
In addition to registration, the Indianavoters.com and the app allow Hoosiers to look up their polling place, get directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application or provisional ballot information and contact local election officials.
In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:
• be a citizen of the United States,
• be at least 18 years old by Election Day,
• have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and
• not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
