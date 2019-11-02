Sheriff’s department will hold Town Hall meeting
La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is announcing an upcoming Town Hall Meeting.
The meeting will take place on Nov. 12 at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3628 W. Johnson Road, La Porte.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Representatives from the various divisions of the sheriff’s department will be present to field questions from the public.
Citizens are encouraged to attend so they can be provided with information about the various aspects of the agency.
Ind. 39 to close near Union Mills
UNION MILLS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that Ind. 39 is scheduled to close Monday in Union Mills while CSX rebuilds a railroad crossing between Young Road and CR-800S.
The road is anticipated to reopen in mid-November.
Suggested state road detours must be on state-maintained roads, so southbound drivers should detour east on U.S. 6, south on U.S. 35 and west on U.S. 30 back to Ind. 39. Northbound drivers will detour east on U.S. 30, north on U.S. 35 and west on U.S. 6 back to Ind. 39.
Dermody part of Leadership Institute panel
PORTAGE — The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest invites community members to join members and alumni in a discussion with regional leaders at noon Nov. 7, at the Leadership Institute, 6100 Southport Road in Portage.
The first Leadership in Action Seminar Series event will include a panel discussion with Thomas Dermody, candidate for mayor of La Porte; Jerome Prince, expected to be mayor-elect of Gary; Karen Tallian, state Senator and Joseph Stahura, mayor of Whiting.
The discussion will be facilitated by state Rep. Ragen Hatcher.
The cost is $20, including lunch. To register, call (219) 989-2801 or visit pnw.edu/leadership-institute.
La Pour Brew & Wine Fest to offer bonus for VIP attendees
La PORTE — The La Pour Brew & Wine Fest will take place Nov. 16 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte
La Pour Brew & Wine Fest Committee on Friday announced an new bonus for our VIP attendees as the result of a collaboration with the Play for Jake Foundation and Burn 'Em Brewing.
During VIP Admission, Burn ’Em will provide samples of a special tapping of 26, the beer it debuted at the Collective Artisan Market in August and tapped again at Bare Bones later that month. For every VIP Admission purchased in advance, we will donate $5 to the Play for Jake Foundation.
The special tapping, 26, is an Orange Creamsicle inspired wheat ale brewed with Citra hops, orange zest and juice then finished with vanilla bean and lactose.
As announced earlier, VIP Admission already includes tasting of select spirits from Journeyman Distillery.
VIP admission begins at 2 p.m., with general admission running from 3:30-6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://events.ontaptickets.com/e/LaPourBrewfest2019.
Author to speak at Humane Society
MICHIGAN CITY – Author Michelle Terpin will read her book, "Toby: Lost & Found" aloud, accompanied by the real Toby, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Michiana Humane Society.
Terpin adopted Toby from the Michiana Humane Society, and the book tells the story of the love gained by the dog and his new family. The free event is for children ages 5-10, with a parent.
The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City.
Marine Corps Birthday Party at Legion
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michiana Marines Corps League Detachment 1348 invites all Marines and Corpsmen, along with spouses or guests to the Marine Corps Birthday Party on Nov. 9 at American Legion Post 37, 756 U.S. 20, Michigan City.
A social hour to tell war stories starts at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Raffle drawings will be held after dinner.
