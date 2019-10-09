Open house for Zigler Road Compost Site planned
La PORTE — The La Porte County Solid Waste District will hold an open house for their new compost site on Oct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. A ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The Zigler Road Compost Site is located at 724 Zigler Road, La Porte.
Seasonal compost site hours are: Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and closed all government holidays. Hours are subject to change.
For more information, call 326-0014.
Program on feeding birds in fall
CHESTERTON – Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center; and employee and bird enthusiast, Therese Sisamis will discuss tips on how you to attract and enjoy different birds that migrate through and the ones that stick around for the fall and winter.
The program is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and will include discussion about the importance of nesting boxes and the shelter they provide for birds for winter months; and feeders and feed to draw an array of birds.
Chesterton Feed & Garden Center is located at 400 Locust St., Chesterton.
For more information, call (219) 926-2790 or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
BIGGBY Coffee aims to stop bullying
MICHIGAN CITY – BIGGBY Coffee has partnered with STOMP Out Bullying for the month of October, National Bullying Prevention Month, to bring awareness to the bullying epidemic and raise funds to fight the problem.
Through Oct. 20, BIGGBY stores, including Michigan City, will be taking donations to benefit STOMP Out Bullying, the leading nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for students by reducing and preventing bullying and cyberbullying.
The organization also works on educating against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, and racism; providing practical solutions on how to respond to bullying; and helping those at risk of suicide through a HelpChat Line.
Each donation made through Oct. 20 will earn a $1 off coupon customers can redeem through Nov. 3.
Scholarships available for student volunteers
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana college students who volunteer with a public safety organization can apply for the 2019 round of the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship. Full-time students with at least 12 credit hours per semester are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship and part-time students with at least six hours per semester are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship.
Eligible applicants must be Indiana residents who are incoming or continuing students; attend or will attend an accredited Indiana college; have a grade point average of 2.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale; and volunteer at a public safety organization such as fire, law enforcement, emergency management or emergency medical services.
Applications are due by Oct. 11. For more information, visit dhs.in.gov/foundationscholarship.htm.
