County workshops planned for Monday
La PORTE – The La Porte County Council and La Porte County Board of Commissioners will be conducting two joint workshops on Monday in the commissioners' room at the County Complex in La Porte, beginning at 5:15 p.m.
The first workshop is to discuss the Michigan City Courthouse Renovation Project; and the second will be to discuss the Jail Food Service.
Following the workshops, the The County Council will meet to adopt the La Porte County Public Library’s 2020 budget at 6:15 p.m., and will conduct its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will hold a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
The board will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. in the New Prairie United School Corp. board room.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
BMV extends hours for IDs for voters
La PORTE – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will extend hours of operation on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at polling place.
Branches hours on Nov. 4 will be 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Extended hours will only be to process new, amended, or replacement ID cards; and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New licenses and permits will only be processed if the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting. The paper interim credential issued at the license branch at the time of the transaction is also acceptable for voting purposes.
The BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting to any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 on or before the election. A complete list of documents required can be found at IN.gov/BMV.
All branches will resume regular business hours on Nov. 6.
Free movie screening on clean energy
VALPARAISO – The Citizens' Climate Lobby's Northwest Indiana chapter will host a free screening of "Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution" on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at Uptown Café, 1400 E. Lincoln Way in Valparaiso.
Filmmaker James Redford looks at the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier. Seating is limited to 70 people.
Admission is free, but a reservation is required Go to eventbrite.com and search for "Energy revolution” or visit bit.ly/31so1nd.
College Goal Sunday at PNW
WESTVILLE – Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at 37 sites in Indiana, including Purdue University Northwest in Westville, to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3.
The free program assists students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), required to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools. Families can get help and file the form online. The program will be held in PNW Technology Building, Room 265, at 1401 S. U.S. 421.
