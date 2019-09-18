Active shooter training at Franciscan
MICHIGAN CITY – The public can attend an active shooter training educational session at Franciscan Health Michigan City on Sept. 18, presented by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.
The session will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Mother Maria Theresia Conference Room on the first floor of the hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.
La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd will facilitate the training. For additional information, call (219) 877-1842.
Dining with Diabetes program offered
MICHIGAN CITY — Purdue Extension, La Porte County in conjunction with Franciscan Alliance is hosting a free Dining with Diabetes program.
Join us for a series of conversations about Type 2 Diabetes and enjoy a light diabetes-friendly meal with others that are trying to make healthy changes too.
The program consists of four 90-minute sessions that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23. It will be held at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City.
If you attend all four sessions, Michiana Lions Club is sponsoring a thank you bag of groceries for one of our favorite recipes.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling Purdue Extension at 324-9407. The deadline for reservations is Sept. 30.
PTABOA board meeting slated
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Pressel invites aspiring teachers to apply for scholarship
INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, encourages aspiring teachers planning or pursuing a degree in education to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.
Current high school seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores can earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 each year for four academic years, totaling $30,000. Scholarship recipients must maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year, and commit to teaching for five consecutive years in Indiana after earning their degree.
Pressel supported legislation establishing the scholarship in order to attract more high-achieving students to pursue a career in Hoosier classrooms.
“Our state is home to so many incredible students aspiring to be teachers,” Pressel said. “This scholarship program is a great way to keep these young Hoosiers living and working in Indiana to educate the next generation.”
Applicants must be in the top 20 percent of their high school graduating class or have earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. Interested students should be nominated by a teacher and submit a nomination form with their application, which is available at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
The scholarship has already helped more than 40 Hoosiers become licensed teachers. Last year, 393 students applied, with applications from 212 high schools representing 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
To apply before the Nov. 30 deadline, visit www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher. Pressel said finalists will be named by Jan. 10, 2020, to be interviewed in Indianapolis on March 14, 2020. Recipients will be notified by April 3, 2020.
South Shore Line to promote education during Rail Safety Week
CHESTERTON – To further increase public awareness of rail safety, promote education of safe actions around railroad crossings and right-of-way, and enforce safety measures, the South Shore Line (SSL) will be participating in National Rail Safety Week Sept. 22-28.
The statistics are staggering. Approximately every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. The goal of Railroad Safety Week is to raise awareness across the United States of the need for rail safety education and encourage the general public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings, and railroad rights-of-way.
“Many of the injuries that occur at or near rail crossings can be prevented. It is critical that we continue to educate the public on the risks associated with trespassing near railroad tracks or disregarding laws and warning devices that have been put in place for the safety of those on the train as well as those in our community,” said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL. “Passenger rail service is a positive and safe means of transportation in our communities and for our riders. We will continue to do whatever it takes to better educate and enforce railway safety measures to avert and hopefully eliminate accidents along the railroad.”
During Railroad Safety Week the SSL will provide educational information regarding the dangers around the railroads, highway grade crossings, and right-of-way. Information provided will cover safety measures employed by the SSL and the responsibility of the public in preventing accidents, including proper safety precautions at stations and platforms, boarding and exiting, parking cars, riding the train, observing railroad crossing laws and emergency protocols.
Visit www.mysouthshoreline.com or South Shore Line’s social media all week, for helpful safety information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.