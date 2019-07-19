HFL to present certificates to grads
La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte will present certificates for recent graduates of the IU Nonprofit Leadership Academy, funded by HFL. Graduates attended full-day courses on a variety of topics including nonprofit management, marketing and communications, and results based accountability.
The program will be Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Bistro on the Greens, 299 W. Johnson Road, La Porte. Since its inception, the HFL’s goal is to help local nonprofits reach full potential. For more information visit hflaporte.org.
Chamber, LCN to welcome new teachers
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the Lakefront Career Network are hosting a New Teacher Luncheon on Aug. 9 at Pottawattomie Country Club. New teachers and administrators from Michigan City Area Schools and local parochial schools will be treated to lunch and welcomed to the community by area businesses and organizations. Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, superintendent of MCAS, will address the new educators.
LCN Chair Anthony Novak said, looks forward to this event every year. It is important to celebrate the new teachers in Michigan City and to show them that the business community appreciates the work they do. We hope this luncheon will help the teachers begin their school year on a positive note”
LCN is looking for sponsors for the event, and items to be included in resource bags for each attending teacher, such as branded items, coupons and gift certificates from local businesses. The luncheon "serves as a reminder that the educational institutions in Michigan City have support from our business sector,” said Katie Eaton, President of the Michigan City Chamber.
If you would like to sponsor a table, treat an educator to lunch or donate resource bag items, visit MichiganCityChamber.com for registration link and sponsorship information, or call (219) 874-6221. The event is open to the public. Cost is $25/Person
Chesterton PD seeks emergency hire
CHESTERTON – The Chesterton Police Department is accepting applications for an emergency hire.
Minimum qualifications include completion of academy training and certification as a law enforcement officer with the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board; a minimum of one year of law enforcement experience; passing an extensive background investigation, voice stress analysis test, and interview with the Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and must be hired prior to their 36th birthday.
Applications and instructions can be picked up in person at the Chesterton Police Department at 790 Broadway, Chesterton, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; picked up at the Porter Police Department at 50 Francis St., Porter; downloaded from chestertonin.org.; or requested by email from dcincoski@chestertonin.org. Completed applications with all required materials must be turned in by Friday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. Questions may be directed to Chief David Cincoski at dcincoski@chestertonin.org or by calling (219) 926-1136.
County leaders meet in closed session
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Commissioners and La Porte County Council will meet in a joint closed session at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the county complex in La Porte.
The purpose of the combined executive session will be to discuss the assessment, design and implementation of security systems.
