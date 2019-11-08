Community invited to Jolly Family Affair at La Porte Hospital
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital colleagues from the Birthing and Family Care Center and Wellness Outreach are pleased to invite the community to “’Tis the Season! A Jolly Family Affair” from 5:30-7 p.m., Dec. 3 in the hospital’s main lobby, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte.
The event is a great opportunity for all the babies born at La Porte Hospital in 2019 to reunite with the OB staff and each other to celebrate baby’s first holiday season. Families from across the community are welcome as well. All activities are free!
Activities include photos with Santa (a link will be made available to download the images), a winter craft activity, the Winter Wellness Land Obstacle Course, cookie decorating, and a hot chocolate bar. Donations of non-perishable food items will be welcomed for local food pantries to assist those in need this holiday season.
Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, visit jollyfamilyaffair2019.eventbrite.com.
Food Fight to say thanks to veterans
BRIDGMAN, Mich. – Brewster’s Italian Cafe, Greenbush Brewing Co., Lake Street Eats, Casey’s Bar & Grill, Early Bird Eatery, Froehlich’s, The Featherbone and Ghost Isle Brewery will host the second annual Hometown Heroes Food Fight for Veterans on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at The Weko Beach House, 3501 Lake St. in Bridgman, Michigan.
It will feature a taco competition between participating restaurants along with wine, beer, live music and activities for kids.
The Hometown Heroes Food Fight is a collaborative event with eight local establishments in an effort to bring the community together, meet local veterans, celebrate their contributions and show thanks for Veterans Day. All proceeds will benefit the Bridgman American Legion Chapter. Tickets are $10, with veterans, active duty military and kids under 10 free.
Purchase tickets at the door or at foodfightforveterans.eventbrite.com. Contact Abagail at abagail@brewstersitaliancafe.com for more information.
Basin Development Commission to meet
PLYMOUTH, Ind. — The next meeting of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission is scheduled for Nov. 21, at 9:30 a.m. CST in Meeting Room 203 of the Marshall County Building, 112 W. Jefferson St., Plymouth.
The facility is right next to the courthouse. A public information meeting will follow adjournment at noon.
For more information, contact Executive Director Scott Pelath at (219) 861-7999 or sdpelath@gmail.com.
