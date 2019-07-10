Braun announces staff mobile office hours in La Porte
La PORTE — U.S. Senator Mike Braun announced his staff mobile office hours in La Porte to better assist Hoosiers.
“I have been working hard on behalf of Hoosiers in D.C. to lower prescription drug prices, overhaul our healthcare system, and stop government overreach,” said Senator Mike Braun. “My staff will be holding mobile office hours in La Porte and around the state to better assist Hoosiers in these areas and other concerns.”
Staff mobile office hours will be Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Ind. 2, La Porte.
La Porte Hospital encourages residents to Walk Into Wellness
La PORTE — Many research studies show walking to be among the most convenient and effective forms of regular exercise when it comes to overall fitness. If you are looking for a way to kick start your day or want to create a habit of daily exercise La Porte Hospital has created just the activity for you!
All are invited to join the La Porte Hospital Wellness Outreach staff during one, or both, of their upcoming Walk into Wellness Weeks:
• Walk Into Wellness Week – La Porte is July 15 through July 19.
Meet Wellness Outreach staff at Kesling Park, 2150 A St., La Porte at 6:30 a.m. for a 45 minute walk. Walkers will gather at the entrance off of 18th Street near the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Fitness Court and the entrance to the walking track. Walkers may attend every morning or just one; no registration is required.
• Walk Into Wellness Week – Michigan City is Aug, 5 through Aug. 9.
Meet the Wellness Outreach staff at the entrance to the CareEXPRESS Urgent Care on our Lifeworks Campus, 3777 Frontage Road, Michigan City at 6:30 a.m. for a 45 minute walk. Walkers may attend as many mornings as they’d like; no registration is required.
Individuals of all levels of fitness are welcome. Walks will proceed rain or shine. For more information contact the Wellness Outreach department at La Porte Hospital:326-2048.
La Porte Hospital values the need to keep the communities it serves healthy through innovative activities such as these. This activity is supported, in part, by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte which values wellness outreach initiatives.
Franciscan ExpressCare now open at former Michigan City hospital
MICHIGAN CITY — The community now has two convenient locations for urgent care with the opening on Monday of a new Franciscan ExpressCare at the site of the former Michigan City hospital.
The new Franciscan ExpressCare is in the emergency department area of the former hospital at 301 W. Homer St. It provides convenient, fast and complete urgent care for patients with non-life-threatening illnesses and conditions. No appointment is needed, and the facility is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM. For more information, visit FranciscanExpressCare.org or call (219) 214-4400.
The new ExpressCare joins the existing location at 4111 S. Franklin St., which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call (219) 873-2919 for more information.
Hospital services moved from the Homer Street location on Jan. 12, when the new Franciscan Health Michigan City opened at 3500 Franciscan Way, on the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and U.S. 421.
Tutor meeting for READ La Porte County
La PORTE – A roundtable for tutors volunteering for READ La Porte County will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on July 30, in Meeting Room B at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in La Porte.
This is a discussion time for tutors to meet and discover tips on tutoring. Potential tutors are also invited. There is no charge. Register by contacting Director Mary Hedge at mhedge8@comcast.net or 325-0875.
Tutors for school aged children through adults are needed in reading, math, speaking English, digital literacy, and passing tests. To volunteer or for more information, go to readlaportecounty.org. READ La Porte County is a United Way agency and is also supported by Bethany Lutheran Church of La Porte and grants from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
La Porte compost site closed due to fair
La PORTE – The Solid Waste District of La Porte County’s compost site located near the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Zigler Road in La Porte will be closed through July 14 due to the road being closed for the La Porte County Fair.
Residents can use the Michigan City Yard Waste Drop-off Site at 1027 Hitchcock Road, Michigan City.
Regular hours at the La Porte Compost Site will resume on July 15.
For more information, call 326-0014.
South Shore issues service advisory for Taste of Chicago
CHESTERTON — The following South Shore Line service updates will be in effect to accommodate passengers attending the Taste of Chicago taking place Wednesday through Sunday in Grant Park:
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:
• Alcohol will not be permitted on South Shore trains after 7 p.m. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.
Saturday and Sunday:
• Westbound Train 606 and Train 506 will operate extras for additional capacity to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago. Train 606 and Train 506 and their extras will make all regular stops to Chicago.
• An eastbound extra will depart Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. (Van Buren Street at 4:28 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue, Michigan City. A second eastbound extra will depart Millennium Station at 6 p.m. (Van Buren Street at 6:03 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue, Michigan City.
The eastbound extra trains will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.
• Millennium Station ticket agent hours will be extended until 6:30 p.m.
• Alcohol is prohibited on South Shore trains all day Saturday/Sunday. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.
As with all special events and festivals, passengers may encounter crowded conditions on trains and should anticipate an increased NICTD transit police presence during the Taste of Chicago event.
