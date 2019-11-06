Girls Scout holding plastic film recycling event
La PORTE – Girl Scout Troops 52040 and 30271, along with La Porte County Recycling Solid Waste District, are holding a collection event for film plastics on Saturday at Al’s Supermarket in La Porte from 2-4 p.m.
They will be collecting film plastics, including grocery bags, bread bags, salt bags, shrink wrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, ice bags, Ziploc and other resealable bags, produce bags, cereal bags and bubble wrap.
Everyone attending will receive a reusable cloth bag.
The project will help complete the Girl Scout Silver Award.
Annual plastic bag exchanges slated
La PORTE — Solid Waste District of La Porte County has announced the dates for their annual plastic bag exchanges.
The events will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the following days:
Nov. 12 — Al’s La Porte — 702 E. Lincoln Way
Nov. 13 – Al’s Michigan City — 1002 N. Karwick Road
Nov. 14 - Al’s Michigan City — 3535 Franklin St.
Nov. 16 — Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
Bring your plastic bags, shrink wrap, newspaper bags, case wrapping from water bottles etc. to exchange for a reusable bag.
Plastic films/bags can be recycled year-round at our office located at 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
Thank you to our generous sponsors for suppling reusable bags for us to exchange including NIPSCO, Republic and Tradebe. Many thanks also to Al’s Supermarkets and Wanatah Town Hall for allowing us to hold our exchanges at their locations.
Post Offices closed on Veterans Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at Post Offices throughout Indiana will be closed on Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day.
Regularly scheduled mail delivery, PO Box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. To obtain the phone number of a specific Post Office, customers may call (800) 275-8777.
Mail will be delivered as scheduled on Nov. 12. Post Offices also will resume regularly scheduled retail lobby hours on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.