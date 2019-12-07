Christmas choral cantata
La PORTE — “Joy! He Shall Reign!”, a Christmas choral cantata, will be presented by the St. John’s Lutheran Church Jubilee Ensemble and Friends on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the La Porte Salvation Army Chapel, 3240 Monroe St. in La Porte.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow, and the event is free for all ages.
IAC grant workship in Chesterton
CHESTERTON – The Chesterton Art Center will host an Indiana Arts Commission Grant Informational Workshop, featuring Anna Tragesser, on Sunday from 6-8 p.m.
The evening will include a pizza party, short presentation and guests breaking into groups to discuss specific grants with Tragesser and IAC associates. The goal is to encourage artists in Northwest Indiana to take advantage of financial opportunities offered by the IAC.
There is no charge for the workshop, but registration is required in advance due to a limit of 40 participants. Register online at chestertonart.com, or by calling (219) 926-4711. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton. For more information about the IAC, visit in.gov/arts/.
River Basin Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee will meet
THAYER, Ind. — The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission's Technical Advisory Committee will convene on December 19 at 9:30 CST at the clubhouse at Gus Ellicott's farm near Thayer.
After conducting some brief business indoors, the meeting will promptly move to the adjacent Thayer Farm to conduct a site visit and inspect the grounds. Because we will be outside for much of the time, please dress accordingly. Cold weather clothing, water resistant boots and gloves and hats are all in order.
Directions to the Ellicott farm are: Take Ind. 55 to Thayer, turn west on East CR-1200W and proceed slightly less than one mile to the clubhouse. The clubhouse will be clearly marked by a roadside blue barrel and other visual prompts.
