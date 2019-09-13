La Porte Fire Department will host open house
La PORTE — The La Porte Fire Department will be hosting their annual open house on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fire Station 1 at 809 W. 18th St.
Fun for the whole family will include station tours, an extrication demonstration, EDITH house programs, La Porte City Police car, a La Porte County EMS ambulance and a complimentary lunch.
The fire department has announced the return of the Lindsey O'Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation. Part of the Foundation's outreach is to increase awareness of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide, an odorless and tasteless poisonous gas.
Visit the LOK/CO Awareness table for information on how to safeguard your family and home from Carbon Monoxide and to obtain a free First Alert Carbon Monoxide detector while supplies last.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run planned
WESTVILLE — Crazy Legs Race Series will present the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run on Sept. 22 at Bluhm County Park in Westville.
The race begins at 9 a.m.
See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone show it to us at the end of the race. You will then be enter in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes.
All runners will receive a winter hat.
The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on weather. There will one creek crossing near the end of race. Come and enjoy getting dirty!
La Porte Farmer’s Market announces new managers
La PORTE — The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) has announced that they have been selected to manage the La Porte Farmer’s Market for the 2020 season. LEAP is the organization formed through the partnership between the Greater La Porte Chamber of Commerce and the Greater La Porte Economic Development Corporation earlier this year.
“We are very excited the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association (LPUEA) has chosen LEAP to coordinate the market. The Farmer’s Market is a tremendous initiative funded by the LPUEA and we appreciate their confidence in us to continue the great work that has been done establishing a market presence in La Porte,” said Bert Cook, Executive Director of LEAP.
The 2020 Market Season will run its usual schedule from May to October under the direct guidance of Angela Rose, LEAP Downtown Director and Lindsay Jongkind, LEAP Membership and Marketing Director.
“I’d like to thank Catherine Mrozinski and Jen Samuelson for the terrific work they have done growing the market,” Rose said. “The last three years the market has really taken off and improved and this is due to the hard work of both Catherine and Jen. We are excited to continue this growth. The La Porte Farmer’s Market is a great asset to our community and has improved the lives of residents, visitors and its farming community.”
More information about the Farmer’s Market can be found at www.laportepartnership.com or on the Farmer’s Market Facebook Page. Rose and Jongkind can be reached at 324-8584 with questions or to sign up for the market.
For additional questions contact Bert Cook, Executive Director of LEAP at 324-8584 or bertc@laportepartnership.com.
New Prairie High School Band will hold Mattress Fundraiser
NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie High School Band will be hosting their third annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For one day only, New Prairie High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom.
There will be 30 mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 10-14 days after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the New Prairie High School Band benefits from every purchase.
For more information, contact Chris Paulk at cfsnwin@customfundraisingsolutions.com or (219) 805-6522.
