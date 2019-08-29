Election Board to certify candidates
La PORTE – The La Porte County Election Board will conduct a public meeting at noon Friday to certify and approve candidates for the 2019 Municipal Elections in Michigan City, La Porte and small towns in the county.
The board will also discuss the issue of having polling sites inside Michigan City Area Schools buildings. The meeting will be held in the meeting room at the La Porte County Complex.
Tri-State Sailboat Race is Sunday
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Yacht Club invites the community to a fun evening listening to live music, meeting the racing sailors and looking at visiting boats on Trail Creek.
The Tri-State Sailboat Race and Celebration is Sunday at the Michigan City Yacht Club in the Pavilion. There is no admission charge.
Food will be onsite and a cash bar served up by Fish Camp.
“The Unit” will provide music and dancing, starting around 8 p.m.
The Tri-State yacht race is a long standing boat race from Chicago to St. Joseph, Michigan to Michigan City and back to Chicago.
After the race on Sunday afternoon, the boats tie up next to the Yacht Club and crews often invite the public to learn about their boats.
Supporters of this Labor Day Weekend event are: Michigan City Yacht Club, Michigan City Port Authority, Michigan City Parks, Fish Camp and the Economic Development Corp. of Michigan City.
The Michigan City Yacht Club was founded in 1933 to bring boating and water enthusiasts together. The Yacht Club offers educational programs & speakers, Youth Sailing School, Adult Learn to Sail, Sea Scout Ship 101 and networking/social opportunities.
Visit MCYC.com for more information.
