SC School Board budget workshop
UNION MILLS — The South Central Board of Trustees will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Board Room at 9808S CR-600W in Union Mills.
The agenda will include a workshop on the 2020 budget, and approval of a Memo of Understanding between the MSD of New Durham Township and South Central Community School Corp.
United Way seeks paid advisers, recruiters
MICHIGAN CITY — The United Way AmeriCorps program of Northwest Indiana is looking for residents to support community initiatives in La Porte, Porter, Lake, Starke and Marshall counties.
The program is in need of 24 team members to support area nonprofit and school programs by serving as high school and college career advisors, K-12 tutors and volunteer recruiters.
The 2019-20 program begins in September.
“This paid service opportunity offers real-world experience helping others,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Your service will help make our community safer, give students a second chance and support area nonprofits.”
Full-time, part-time and minimum-time positions are available. Program placements run through May 2020, and each offers a stipend and education award that can be used for past, current and future education debt.
Applicants must be 18, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. To learn more and apply, contact Maddie Grimm at (219) 464-3583 or maddie@unitedwaypc.org.
Leadership LPC to host golf outing
MICHIGAN CITY — Leadership La Porte County will host its 17th annual Golf Outing on Sept. 27, with noon shotgun start at Michigan City Municipal Golf Course, 4000 E. Michigan Blvd.
The best ball scramble event has been rescheduled from a May rainout. There will be prizes, lunch and door prizes. Cost to attend is $300 per team, and $100 to purchase a tee sign.
For more information, call Monica Komasinski at 325-8223 or info@leadershiplaportecounty.com.
South Shore service for ND football games
MICHIGAN CITY — The South Shore Line has announced special game day service for passengers attending Notre Dame football games.
The South Shore and South Bend Transpo will again offer free shuttle bus service between the South Bend International Airport and Notre Dame Stadium.
Passengers board a Transpo bus near the South Shore platform, and will be dropped off near the Eck Visitors Center/Bookstore on campus.
Following the game, an extra train will run departing the Airport 90 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Transpo will stage at the drop-off location on campus and leave with passengers one hour after the conclusion of the game to go to the Airport.
For more information, visit mysouthshoreline.com.
Commissioners will meet in executive session
La PORTE — The La Porte County Commissioners will meet in executive session on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, 809 State St., La Porte.
