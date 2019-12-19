La Porte New Year’s Eve Party to benefit scholarships
La PORTE – The Kiwanis Club of La Porte and Rotary Club of La Porte are raising money for their scholarship programs to benefit youth of La Porte with an inaugural New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., beginning at 8 p.m.
The evening will include a photo booth, wine pull, food vendors, tip boards, games, champagne toast and more. Cor Lite will be performing along with Apple Sound Productions DJs.
Tickets are for $25 each or $300 for a table of 10. All the funds raised will go to youth scholarships.
For information, visit bit.ly/2CEJYFD or check the Kiwanis or Rotary Club on Facebook. Sponsorships are available by contacting Ron Schafer at ronschafer@csinet.net.
WorkOne Michigan City is relocating
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City WorkOne office at 302 W. 8th St. closed at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They will reopen at their new location at 301 E. 8th St., Suite 120 on Friday at 8 a.m.
Office hours will remain noon-1 p.m. for lunch each day.
The local WorkOne office provides no-cost services and assistance to anyone exploring a career change, looking for a new job or training opportunities and those currently unemployed.
For more information, call the Michigan City office at (219) 809-0575 or visit www.gotoworkonenw.com.
Christmas holiday recycling schedule announced
La PORTE — There will be a one day delay in the recycling pickup schedule starting Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Wednesday’s pickup will be Thursday and Friday’s will be Saturday.
Please remember to have your toter curbside the night before or by 6 a.m. on your pick up day to insure pickup.
The Solid Waste District Office, 2857 Ind. 2, La Porte, will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas Holiday. The office will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
Hope for Holidays food giveaway
VALPARAISO – The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is providing holiday food assistance to families with its annual “Hope For The Holidays” Mobile Markets.
A Porter County Distribution – open to residents of La Porte County as well – will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Teresa of Avila at 1604 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.
Families attending Hope For The Holidays will receive ham, potatoes, onions, carrots, bananas, and more. Also available will be resources and services provided by community partners from Northshore Healthcare, Geminus, Regional Mental Health and more. Santa will on hand as well to meet the children.
To volunteer, donate, or get food assistance, visit foodbanknwi.org.
La Porte conducting seat belt patrols
La PORTE – The La Porte Police Department will be conducting 35 hours of additional Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program funded traffic safety patrols from Friday through Jan. 6.
Patrol officers will be working in all parts of the city with a primary focus of enforcing seat belt and child restraint laws, while also strictly enforcing all other traffic laws.
“The time period around Christmas and New Years was chosen because it is a good time for us to remember that one of the best things we can do for our loved ones is to always make sure they are properly restrained when in a motor vehicle,” Capt. Pat Hemphill said. “The greatest way to prevent injury or death in a motor vehicle crash is to be buckled up 100% of the time.”
The traffic safety grant program is funded with federal highway safety money and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
New ag courses offered at Ivy Tech
VALPARAISO – Ivy Tech-Valparaiso is offering an Agriculture Grain Systems Certificate that can be completed in one year through a six-course program.
The first three classes will be offered in the spring 2020 semester: Agriculture Safety, Basic Electricity and Motors and Motor Controls. The remaining three classes are Introduction to Welding, Grain Systems, and Programmable Logic Controllers.
Interested students can apply at IvyTech.edu/ApplyNow. Classes begin Jan. 13.
For specific questions about classes or class times, call Suzan Perry at (219) 476-4740.
