La Porte County Retired Teachers to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Retired Teachers will meet at Round the Clock in La Porte on Oct. 24 at 8:55 a.m. and at Mugshots in Michigan City at 11:25 a.m. on Nov. 4. Contact President Earl Cunningham at egcham@comcast.net or (219) 861-7070 for additional information or to make reservations.
The $10 charge payable at the door, covers buffet, tax, tip and a raffle ticket.
Reins of Life Volunteer Training planned
MICHIGAN CITY – If you love horses and working with people, Reins of Life will host volunteer training to learn about therapeutic riding, the “Taking the Lead” method of leading horses, side walking, and the Reins of Life mission.
The fall training session will be Oct. 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the riding center one-half mile east of Harley Davidson at 9375W CR-300N, Michigan City.
Reins of Life is a therapeutic horseback riding center serving children and adults with disabilities. Volunteers are needed for every aspect of the operation. You must be 13 years old to volunteer, and previous horse experience is not necessary.
Attendees are advised to dress for the weather, as training will be in a barn; closed-toe shoes are also necessary.
RSVP to Marilyn at (219) 877-7719. To learn more about Reins of Life, visit reinsoflife.org.
Ballroom Dancing classes offered in LP
La PORTE — The La Porte Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for Ballroom Dancing Classes, to be led by Patty Kolvek, owner of Dance Sophisticates.
The first six-week session will feature the Waltz and Hustle, and begins Oct. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the lower level of the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte.
Cost is $70 per couple or $35 per individual, and all skill levels are welcome. Participants may register or get more information at the Park Office at 250 Pine Lake Ave. or by calling 326-9600 weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
