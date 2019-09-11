Free Smithsonian Museum Day is Sept. 21
La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society is participating in Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Free Museum Day.
In order to visit the La Porte County Historical Society Museum for free on Sept. 21, you must download a free ticket at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on Sept. 21. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.
The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C. facilities which offer free admission every day. The event is sponsored by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.
Museums from all 50 states have signed up to participate. If you are going to be in a different part of the country, please take the opportunity to visit a museum in your area!
Contact the museum with any questions at 324-6767 or info@laportecountyhistory.org). The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Kiwanis Sunflower 5K Run & Fun Walk slated
La PORTE — Kiwanis Sunflower 5K Run & Fun Walk, which kicks off the Sunflower Fair, will be held Sept. 21.
Registration will be at 6:45 a.m. and the run will be at 8 a.m.
Registration is $15 for ages 15 and under and $20 for adults through Sept.20. The day of event adults are $25. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/KiwanisSunflowerFair5K
Awards will be given to first male and female overall. The top finisher in each age group receives a medal.
The start and finish will be in front of the La Porte County YMCA and will be run down and back on Michigan Avenue in La Porte.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisClubofLP/
Founded in 1921, the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is one part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one community and one child at a time.
Locally, the LaP orte Kiwanis club is active sponsoring: Improvements and maintenance to Kiwanis Park, four year college scholarships for local students, Play for Jake foundation, Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and the La Porte Santa Parade and festivities.
VIP sunset cruise along shoreline is Friday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Dunes National Park Association is hosting a VIP boat cruise on Friday along the Indiana Dunes National Park shoreline.
The two-hour sunset cruise will be guided by Indiana Dunes National Park Supt. Paul Labovitz. The boat will set sail from Harbor County Adventures in Michigan City and the cruise will feature lakeside views of the iconic Century of Progress World's Fair Homes and historic renovation projects underway in Beverly Shores.
The Emita II will depart from the Michigan City turning basin at 5:30 p.m., and adult beverages, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. For information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/events/2512106592166607/
Polish-American Society hosts Dobrzycki
PORTAGE – The Polish-American Cultural Society of Northwest Indiana (Portage Chapter) will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, at the Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving St., where Mark Dobrzycki will speak on "Chicago's Polish Americans."
Dobrzycki is director of the Amicus Poloniae Legal Clinic in Chicago and the first Polish-American to win the Advocates Society of Polish-American Lawyers' Vanguard Award.
Earlier this year, the Teraz Polska (Poland Now) Foundation of Warsaw, Poland, presented him with the “Wybitny Polak w USA 2019, Chicago Edition, Osobowosc Roku (Person or Personality of the Year) Award” for lifetime contribution to Chicago's Polonia. The event is in celebration of Polish-American Heritage Month and the Rev. Walter Rakoczy of Michigan City is the facilitator. Admission is free, but reservations are suggested by contacting Theresa Child at (219) 464-1369 or polamnwi@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.