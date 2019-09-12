Lend A Hand Day slated
La PORTE — The La Porte County Extension Homemakers are hosting a Lend A Hand Day on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
They will be assembling quilts, bags, backpacks, lap robes, wheel chair totes, birthday bags, hats and many other items that will be donated to La Porte County residents through local service organizations.
The public is asked to participate. Donations of fabrics, notions, thread, yarn and supplies are always welcome. Bring your own sewing machine or use one provided. Come for an hour or come for the day. A light meal will be provided at noon and 6 p.m.
This volunteer event is held four times a year to give the community an opportunity to pitch in and help make a difference.
The next Lend A Hand Day is Nov. 14.
For more information, contact Janet at 362-3016 or steadystitchers@gmail.com
La Porte County Plan Commission to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
The agenda includes a petition to vacate the portion of the alleyway behind 103 N. Oak St., 7 W. Beech St. and 9 W. Beech St. in New Durham Township.
Car seat safety clinics planned
MICHIGAN CITY — In observance of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Franciscan Health will host free car seat safety clinics at its hospitals in Michigan City and Hammond.
The clinic at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The clinic at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way, will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21.
ArcelorMittal will provide free car seats installed by a certified technician while supplies last. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends that whether you’ve just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, you get help at a car seat inspection station near you.
Children under age 1 should always ride in a rear-facing car seat and children age 1 to 3 should remain rear-facing until they reach the top height or weight limit allowed by the seat manufacturer. Children between 4 and 7 should be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. Once the child outgrows the forward-facing seat, it’s time to travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat. Children 8 to 12 should remain in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly.
Idea & Info Exchange will be held at Brewery Lodge
MICHIGAN CITY – Visit Michigan City La Porte will hosts its September Idea & Information Exchange at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Brewery Lodge 5727N CR-600W in Michigan City.
The evening will include tours of the hotel/restaurant, refreshments and a chance to network. Guests are reminded to bring brochures, sales coupons and sales flyers for the information table; and gifts for the door awards.
RSVP by Sept. 16 to Jane Daley at (219) 872-5055 or jane@michigancitylaporte.com.
Ivy Tech trustees to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso Campus Board of Trustees will met at 8 a.m. Friday at the Michigan City Campus at 3714 Franklin St., Michigan City.
The agenda will include reports from the board chair and the chancellor.
