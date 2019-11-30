Special County Council meeting
La PORTE – The La Porte County Council will be conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the La Porte County Government Complex at 809 State St. in La Porte.
The meeting will be to discuss tabled requests and clarification of unresolved requests from the Nov. 25 meeting.
Sewer & Water District meeting
La PORTE – The La Porte County Regional Sewer & Water District will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, in Conference Room 3 of the La Porte County Complex at 809 State St. in La Porte.
Health Dept. Water Lab open house
La PORTE – The La Porte County Health Department Water Laboratory will host an Open House for its grand reopening from noon-3 p.m. on Friday at 809 State St, in La Porte.
Tours of the lab, information about water contaminants, gifts and refreshments will be featured, along with a chance to win free water tests.
