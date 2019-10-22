South Shore Line to offer active duty military personnel, veterans free transportation
CHESTERTON – To show our gratitude, all active duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free during the weekend of Nov. 8-10 and on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“At SSL, we are honored to serve those who have served our country by offering active duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day,” said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL. “We hope this conveys our gratitude for all they have done for our nation. It’s our way of thanking them for keeping our country safe.”
As our train personnel walk through the train, please let them know that you are active military personnel or a veteran, and we will provide you a ride at no charge. No identification will be required.
On Veterans Day, trains will follow the regular weekday train schedule.
Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each veteran on off- peak weekday and all weekend trains. Off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST.
For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).
Ronald McDonald House fundraiser
THREE OAKS, Mich. — On Saturday, Kurt Hauseman will host the eighth annual fundraising event to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.
The evening includes musical entertainment by Groupies Wanted, food by Harbor Country’s top restaurants, silent auction, dancing, Halloween costume contest, and guest speaker Charlie Marino, founder of the first Chicago Ronald McDonald House.
To date, the event has raised $70,000 for the non-profit that provides free housing for families. All proceeds are donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities and donations are tax deductible where allowed by law. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/hausefesthalloween/.
Next Generation Educator scholarships
INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers play an integral part in the education system, and the Indiana General Assembly, in an effort to support Hoosier educators this year, increased the appropriation for Teacher Appreciation Grants to $75 million, according to state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
In 2016, the General Assembly created the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships, which provide up to 200 aspiring teachers with scholarships worth up to $30,000, Bohacek said.
Recipients receive $7,500 each year of college in return for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating. To qualify, students must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class or score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. Interested students should apply by Nov. 30 at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
Cybersecurity program at Ivy Tech Valpo
VALPARAISO – Chetrice Mosley of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will speak at a cybersecurity event on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in the Ivy Tech Auditorium of the Valparaiso campus at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive.
Mosley is the Cybersecurity Program Director for IDHS and will dicuss the latest state efforts to protect citizens through cybersecurity, and provide information on Indiana's high-wage, high-demand jobs in cyber. The event is free and open to the public.
Indiana Trail Town workshop in Portage
PORTAGE – The Greenways Foundation of Indiana, in partnership with the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association, will present a series of workshops on Trail Towns.
Enticing people off the trail and into adjacent communities, where they can spend money and stimulate economies, is the mission of Trail Towns. Amy Camp of Cycle Forward will lead the workshops, the first of which is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the NIRPC offices, 6100 Southport Road, Portage.
Registration is $25 and is available at at inpra.evrconnect.com/professional-development/trail-town-events.
