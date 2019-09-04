South Shore Line invites first responders to ride the train for free
CHESTERTON — To show appreciation and to say thank you for their service to the community, the South Shore Line (SSL) is inviting all active-duty first responders to ride the train free of charge Sept. 11 through Sept. 15, on all off-peak weekday and weekend trains.
In order to take advantage of this promotion, all first responders must present ticket collectors with valid active-duty identification. All active-duty police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers and emergency medical technicians are welcome.
Additionally, the SSL offers reduced fares for seniors, active duty military personnel, commuting students, infants and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round. And, up to three kids 13 and under always ride free on all daily off-peak, weekend and holiday trains.
For more information on train schedules, discounts and to plan a trip, please visit www.mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).
La PORTE — READ La Porte County, Inc.’s 16th annual Scrabble Tournament fundraiser will be held Sept. 19 from 7-9 p.m. at VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte.
Two-person teams are invited to compete in our two-round tournament. No partner? We’ll find you one! The cost to play is $25 per person for those registering by Sept. 12 or $30 per person for those registering after that date. Corporate sponsorships are also available.
Attendees can expect complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, and a festive atmosphere. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. We also encourage players to arrive by 6:50 p.m. to participate in our optional “Lightning Round.”
READ La Porte County Inc. is a United Way agency with a mission to increase the reading, math, English and digital literacy skills in our community. READ offers free tutoring to three main groups of students: children, adult learners and individuals who are learning English as a second language. In 2014, our tutors worked with a total of 290 students from approximately ages 6 to 67.
Have questions? Need a registration form? Please call (219) 325-0875 or email readlaportecounty@gmail.com.
CHESTERTON — The Duneland Weavers’ Guild will meet in its new home, Three Moons Fiberworks, 402 Broadway, Chesterton, on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-noon.
Our meetings are open to the public, and we love visitors including non-weavers and not-yet weavers, as well as other fiber artists. Come to our first fall meeting for our Show ‘n Tell of Guild members’ summer projects and news of upcoming programs. Visit http://www.dunelandweaversguild.org/ for photos of the April 2019 Fiber Arts Show.
Indiana Senate Republicans offering paid internships
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates as well as graduate school and law school students are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents as well as non-residents of any major who attend a college or university located in Indiana.
Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2020.
“Interns are given the unique opportunity to gain practical knowledge of state government by working firsthand with Indiana state senators,” Bohacek said. “This internship program is something I highly encourage those interested in learning more about local government and public policy to apply for.”
For more information or to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
Drug Free Partnership meets Wednesday
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County Drug-Free Partnership will meet Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation at 402 Franklin St., Michigan City.
Items of discussion include the grant application process, a HealthLinc State Opioid Response Front update, a Department of Labor RESTORE grant submission, and a TI-ROSC (Trauma-Informed Recovery Oriented System of Care) training update. The La Porte County TI-ROSC workgroup will meet at 9 a.m. immediately following the general meeting.
The next DFP meeting will be Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. at NIEF.
