New Year’s hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
CHESTERTON — Outdoor lovers can usher in the new year with a First Day Hike on Jan. 1 at several state parks, including Indiana Dunes State Park.
The Dunes hike will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Visitors should meet at the Nature Center for a 1.5-mile, 90-minute hike that will explore the park landscapes and discuss the three tallest dunes on the Indiana lakeshore. At the end, hikers will be welcomed by park volunteers with warm drinks, snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes.
Indiana Dunes Tourism will also give completing participants a 3-Dune Challenge sticker.
Guests are reminded to dress for the weather.
ISP increasing patrols for holidays
LOWELL — With millions of Americans traveling over this Christmas and New Years holiday period, and the majority on the roads, the Indiana State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) now through Jan. 2.
The federally funded program allows additional troopers to patrol roadways looking for drivers that are driving aggressively or impaired.
ISP reminds motorists to be well-rested before driving; increase your following distance; watch for slowed or stopped traffic in construction zones or crash sites; decrease speed according to traffic and road conditions; beware of bridges, overpasses and intersections where ice tends to form; make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained; pull over and stop to use electronic devices; have a designated driver or use a ride sharing service; and move over or slow down for emergency and highway service vehicles.
County Council, Commissioners to hold meetings
La PORTE — The La Porte County Council will be holding a Reorganizational meeting on Jan. 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the County Government Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
La Porte County Council and La Porte County Commissioners will also hold a joint executive session on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. in the La Porte County Complex meeting room.
