La Porte Hospital announces HealthPorte Activities
La PORTE — La Porte Hospital offers a free, monthly breakfast program for all.
Space is limited so registration required.
The programs are part of La Porte Hospital’s HealthPorte program which was created to provide health and wellness education for community members aged 50 or better.
Breakfast is at 8 a.m. and the presentation is at 9 a.m. at the La Porte Hospital Auditorium, Lower Level
Upcoming programs are:
• July 25 — Don’t Let Your Heart Skip a Beat: Atrial Fibrillation — Andleeb Bangash, M.D., La Porte Physician Network’s newest Cardiologist
• Aug. 22 — Colon Health: the Ins and Outs — Megan Vermilyer, N.P, Gastroenterology
• Sept. 26 — Incontinence – Prevention and Treatment — John Lynam, M.D., Urologist
• Oct. 24 — Chest Pain — Mark Dixon, M.D., Cardiac Electrophysiologist
Register by calling (888) 840-8204 or visit www.laportehealth.com/classes-events and select HealthPorte in the search box.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
La Porte Hospital invites the community to ‘A Taste of Wellness’
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital is hosting another Taste of Wellness Event, this time at its Lifeworks Campus at 3777 Frontage Road in Michigan City.
This free event, open to the community, will be held Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The interactive health and wellness event will include healthy food tastings, ask-a-doctor booths, free health screenings, interactive demonstrations and other health education opportunities.
Participants will also have an opportunity to meet some or the newest members of La Porte Physician Network. “We had nearly 200 attend our Taste of Wellness in La Porte and have been eager to bring the same event to the Michigan City community. It is a fun way for the whole family to learn about healthy nutrition and other healthy habits that create wellness and vitality” said Katie Sarver, Wellness Outreach Manager for La Porte Hospital.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Register by calling (888) 840-8204 or visit laportehealthfair.com
This community health education event is funded in part by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
Volunteer firefighters graduate from MAAC
VALPARAISO — Twenty-six new volunteer firefighters representing 11 region fire departments celebrated the completion of a rigorous 6-month training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation on Thursday at Wheeler High School in Valparaiso.
These volunteer firefighters, according to the MAAC, have spent nights and weekends, at their own expense, completing the necessary training to become certified firefighters in order to serve in a local fire department.
La Porte County graduates and their fire departments include:
Tyler Bohle – Coolspring Fire Department
Logan Doperalski – Coolspring Fire Department
Jacob Goodwin – Springfield Twp. Fire Department
Maxwell Lutz – Coolspring Fire Department
Jamie Marvel – Springfield Twp. Fire Department
Scott Paull – Coolspring Fire Department
The MAAC has developed a state-of-the-art campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness and response training. Established on 4.5-acre parcel in Valparaiso, the MAAC strives to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally and statewide.
Sullair Disconnected Compressor Honorees will meet
MICHIGAN CITY —The Sullair Disconnected Compressor Honorees, consisting of former employees of Sullair Corp. who have resigned, retired or were fired will have their annual meeting at 6 p.m. July 18 at Galveston’s Steak House.
The cost is $10 at the door and includes appetizers. Donations and Guests are welcome. We are expecting an exceptional turnout this year building on last year’s record attendance. To assist in the planning process, a request is being made to send you’re RSVP via email to SDCH.Reunion@gmail.com
There will be regular communications sent out throughout the year and we ask that you send an email to the above address even if you are unable to attend. This will allow for your email address to be captured for future events.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ auditions slated
La PORTE — La Porte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., will hold auditions for the popular musical “Little Shop of Horrors” on July 28 and 29.
Times are 5 p.m. July 28 and 6 p.m. July 29. Possible callbacks are at 6 p.m. July 30. Sign up at www.laportelittletheatreclub.com
Katy and Tim Gartland are the directors, with Andrew Tallackson serving as music director.
Those auditioning are asked to perform one minute from a song of his/her choice. If the directors decide a person may be ideal for a certain role, they might ask him/her to sing the chorus of “Suddenly, Seymour.”
Rehearsals are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a tech rehearsal from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6. Performance dates are Oct. 11-13 and 18-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.