Ellen Firme to showcase work of MC artist
BEVERLY SHORES — The opening art exhibit and reception for the work of Janko Constantinov will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Ellen Firme Art Gallery.
The gallery is located within Glenn L. Firme Art and Office Supply, 92 W. U.S. 12, Beverly Shores.
Constantinov paints abstracts in oil in his studio in Michigan City. The work will be up through Sept. 10.
Pressel invites college students, recent grads to apply for paid Statehouse internship
INDIANAPOLIS – Applications are now open for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program during the 2020 legislative session, according to State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
Pressel said the internship program is a unique opportunity for college and graduate students, and recent graduates to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply skills in a real-world setting. He said the paid internship is full-time and takes place during the spring semester at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
“The internship program often results in full-time employment for many interns at the Statehouse,” Pressel said. “In fact, both of my staffers were interns just a few years ago. This program is a great opportunity that can open many doors for those interested in jumpstarting their career.”
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Pressel said interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship. Pressel said the deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
