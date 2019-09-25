Matias to speak at Lunch with the League
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of La Porte County will present La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Brillson Matias as the speaker for the Oct. 8 Lunch with the League.
Matias will speak about her first nine months as one of three commissioners who serve as the highest elected officials in the county and lead the executive branch of county government. She also serves as Executive Director of the Leadership institute at Purdue Northwest and the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. At the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, she is focused on engaging and connecting university talent and resources with community needs so that the Leadership Institute can become the hub of leadership development for our region.
A former mayor of Michigan City, Matias has extensive experience in government operations, community development, project management and public policy.
Lunch with the League is at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. The general public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. and may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu, in time for the noon presentation.
Lunch/Dinner With The League presents timely and relevant discussions about local issues every second Tuesday of the month at Patrick’s Grille. All information about the League's activities may be found on the website, lwvlaporte.org, by following on Facebook, or by emailing the League at lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
La Porte County Redevelopment Commission meets today
La PORTE – The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet in executive session at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the in Meeting Room 3 at the County Complex in La Porte.
The closed session will be to discuss pending litigation or initiation of litigation; and interviews and negotiations with industrial and commercial prospects.
The regular meeting will follow at 4 p.m., and the agenda includes updates on the U.S. 421/I-94 TIF Project, and the Ind. 39 Water Tower Project.
Election Board to test voting machines
La PORTE – The La Porte County Election Board will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Absentee Voting Room at the La Porte County Courthouse in La Porte to conduct a public test of the Microvote Infinity voting machines. The test will consist of names on the 2019 municipal ballots.
Memorial service for perinatal loss slated
MICHIGAN CITY — While pregnancy is a time of excitement and anticipation, the loss of a pregnancy or newborn is a heartbreaking experience, especially for the child’s parents. Franciscan Health recognizes the pain that families go through in perinatal loss and provides services to those seeking care and comfort.
Twice a year, a memorial service is held to remember these children. The public is invited to take part in “Remembering Our Babies,” Franciscan Health’s next memorial service, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave., Michigan City.
Continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition means respect for life through all stages. This memorial service is held in accordance with Franciscan Health Michigan City’s faith and commitment, including the unborn child, their parents and families.
For more information about the memorial service and pregnancy loss support services, contact Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center at (219) 877-1610.
Chesterton Feed and Garden Center to host houseplant discussion Saturday
CHESTERTON — An informational discussion about houseplants with Chesterton Feed & Garden Center owner Chuck Roth will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.
Everything you were afraid to ask about houseplants will be put to bed at Chesterton Feed & Garden Center’s upcoming seminar that will address the many ‘P’s of houseplants. Potting and repotting - when is the best time, what types of soils, right fertilizers. Propagation - stem cutting soft and hardwood cutting, root divisions, leaf cutting, and air layering. Pest - are you bringing in any hitchhikers when you bring your houseplants inside as fall approaches? And Pruning - when should this be done to make your plant look beautiful.
Houseplants are grown indoors in places such as residences and offices. Houseplants are commonly grown for decorative purposes, but studies also shown them to have positive psychological effects. Houseplants help with indoor purification. Plants also appear to reduce airborne microbes and increase humidity.
Houseplants range from tropical to succulents to common varieties that are easy for everyone to grow. They also add beauty to your home.
For the past 39 years as owner of Chesterton Feed and Garden Center, Chuck has continued to grow the plant selection we offer to the public. “We have made a real effort to find unique and unusual houseplants for our customers. We are always happy to search for plant materials that our customers seek,” said Roth.
Also bring in a houseplant for diagnosis of a problem or for propagating and after the program Chuck will be happy to help you with that. Please contain plants in plastic bags if pests or disease are suspected.
Chesterton Feed and Garden Center is open 7 days a week, all year round, at 400 Locust St., Chesterton. For directions or any questions, call (219) 926-2790 or visit www.chestertonfeed.com
