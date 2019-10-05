La Porte holding healthy living vision meeting
La PORTE — The City of La Porte is embarking on a process of creating a healthy living vision for the Heart of La Porte.
Come hear about the latest City initiatives in and around the Clear Lake Area at the project kick-off meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at La Porte City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave.
For more information, visit http://www.heartoflaporte.org
Franciscan Health hosts baby shower
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health is offering a free baby and child care informational session titled, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star Baby Shower, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City.
The program will provide advice from health care professionals and information booths on car seat safety, breastfeeding, prenatal care, smoking cessation and community resources.
Food, refreshments, gifts and prizes will also be available.
Registration is required. Call (800) 931-3322.
Removal of center median to close lanes on U.S. 12 bridge
MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that crews will start removing the center median Monday on the U.S. 12 bridge over Trail Creek in Michigan City.
One lane will flow in each direction between Michigan Boulevard and Blue Chip Casino, with work anticipated to wrap up by the end of October.
This work is being done in advance of a bridge deck replacement project — which is slated to start in spring of 2020 — in order to build the traffic crossover once construction starts.
Extension Homemakers to host educational retreat
La PORTE — La Porte County Extension Homemakers Association is hosting an educational retreat on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office, 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
The schedule includes:
• 3-3:45 p.m. – Cooking Under Pressure
• 3:45-4:30 p.m. — Indiana CBD Update
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Dinner break
• 5:30-6 p.m. – What’s the Buzz about Bees & Honey
Call the office at 324-9407 to reserve a spot.
Pressel appointed chair of House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee
INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, was recently selected to serve as chair of the House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee.
Pressel was vice chair of the committee during the 2019 legislative session, and has served as a member of the committee since first taking office in 2017.
“I learned a lot during my tenure as vice chair of this committee, and I am eager to take on this leadership position,” Pressel said. “Indiana has set itself apart as the top state in the nation for commonsense regulatory reform, and I hope to maintain that momentum by continuing to cut unnecessary red tape and making our state government more efficient.”
Pressel will continue serving on the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, the House Roads and Transportation Committee, and the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.
Standing committees meet during the legislative session, which convenes each year in January. Committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, can be viewed live online at iga.in.gov. This site also provides committee calendars and meeting agendas.
Trivia Night to benefit Reins of Life
MICHIGAN CITY – Lakefront Career Center will host a Trivia Night to benefit Reins of Life on Oct. 10, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and trivia beginning at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Krueger Memorial Hall, and teams must have a minimum of 6 and maximum of eight participants. Cost is $10 per person and 100% of proceeds will go to Reins of Life.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, and there will also be door prizes, cash bar and food available for purchase. Brealon Hervey of Social Que BBQ & Catering will donate $2 to Reins of Life for every plate sold. Register online at http://bit.ly/2kneBdh or call (574) 232-0853 for more information. The LCC has chosen Reins as its 2019 partner non-profit.
Scholarships available for student volunteers
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana college students who volunteer with a public safety organization can apply for the 2019 round of the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship.
Full-time students with at least 12 credit hours per semester are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship and part-time students with at least six hours per semester are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship.
Eligible applicants must be Indiana residents who are incoming or continuing students; attend or will attend an accredited Indiana college; have a grade point average of 2.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale; and volunteer at a public safety organization such as fire, law enforcement, emergency management or emergency medical services.
Applications are due by Oct. 11.
For more information, visit dhs.in.gov/foundationscholarship.htm.
Westville school board to meet
WESTVILLE – The Metropolitan School District of of New Durham Township School Board will meet in at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville Schools Media Center.
The agenda includes a presentation from Healthcare Foundation Partners in Prevention; a public hearing on the 2020 Capital Projects and Bus Replacement plans; and approval of the 2020 budget, Capital Projects Plan and Bus Replacement Plan.
SC School board to adopt budget
UNION MILLS – The South Central Community School Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Board Room.
The agenda includes discussion of the Elementary School Improvement Plan and Jr./Sr. High School Improvement Plan; and adoption of 2020 budget.
