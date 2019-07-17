PTABOA board to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on July 25 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St.
South Shore announces temporary busing
CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line will be busing two separate routes for weekday (Monday-Friday) passengers while the railroad upgrades its track and segments of overhead wire between Dune Park and South Bend.
This temporary busing is scheduled for July 22, through July 26. On July 24, through July 26, additional busing of mid-day trains to Dune Park will take place.
Please note that bus service to and from Hudson Lake will not be available July 22-26. Hudson Lake passengers are encouraged to board at the Carroll Avenue station.
The following trains operating exclusively between South Bend and Michigan City are canceled during busing:
Westbound Trains 422 & 424
Eastbound Train 401
July 22-26: Weekday Trains #6, #14, #7, #18, #9, #20, #11, #17, #22, and #19 – Carroll Avenue to South Bend
Weekday train service between Carroll Avenue and South Bend will be suspended, with buses arriving and departing with passengers to match the published Monday-Friday train schedule between Carroll Avenue and South Bend.
Westbound: South Bend passengers will board buses located just north of the train platform at the South Bend International Airport. Passengers will disembark the bus at Carroll Avenue and board their normally scheduled trains for the balance of their westbound trips.
Eastbound: South Bend passengers will disembark their trains at Carroll Ave. and board a bus for the remainder of their eastbound trips, with the exception of Trains #7 and #9 on July 24-26. During those dates, those passengers will board buses at Dune Park for the balance of their eastbound trips.
No bikes will be transported via bus for Trains 6 and 11 during this time.
July 24-26: Weekday mid-day trains: #7, #116, #107, #18, #9, #118, #109 – Dune Park to Carroll Avenue
Weekday train service for mid-day trains between Dune Park and Carroll Avenue will be suspended, with buses arriving and departing with passengers to match our published Monday-Friday train schedule between Dune Park and Carroll Avenue. Buses will continue to service Beverly Shores and 11th Street stations.
Westbound: Carroll Avenue passengers will board buses located near the Carroll Ave. Station. Passengers will disembark the bus at Dune Park and board their normally scheduled trains for the balance of their westbound trips. From July 24-26, Train #18 passengers will board buses from South Bend to Dune Park, where they will board their normally scheduled trains for the remainder of their westbound trips.
Eastbound: Passengers will disembark their trains at Dune Park and board buses for the remainder of their eastbound trips.
Tell Feds about blocked rail crossings
WASHINGTON — The Federal Railroad Administration is requesting for information from the public on blocked railroad crossings; and U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, both R-Indiana, and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Merrillville, are urging Hoosiers to provide input.
On June 14, the FRA issued a federal register notice in to obtain information regarding the frequency, location, and impacts of highway-rail grade crossings blocked by slow-moving or idling trains. The solicitation notes the potential safety concerns with crossings blocked by trains, including that emergency response vehicles may be significantly delayed from responding to an incident or transporting patients.
Additionally, the notice states that the FRA proposes to add new dedicated links to its website and phone app for users to report blocked crossings.
“I encourage all Northwest Indiana individuals and entities engaged in this critical issue to submit their invaluable information and observations to the FRA,” Visclosky said. “I appreciate the initiative of the FRA to proactively seek out this information, and I will continue to work through the Congressional appropriations and legislative processes to further improve the capabilities to address blocked railroad crossing issues.”
Comments can be made on the website or by calling (219) 795-1844.
