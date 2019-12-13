New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
The board will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. in the New Prairie United School Corp. board room.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
South Shore offers Kids Ride Free program
CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line (SSL) has expanded its Kids Ride Free program to all trains and train times for the holidays.
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride any train for free — all weekend, holiday, off-peak, or rush hour weekday trains — when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Quiet car remains in effect on the last car of rush hour trains during this time.
“It’s important to us that we let our riders know how much we appreciate their loyal ridership throughout the year, and we wanted to do this at a time of year when more families and friends will be together,” said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment & Implementation. “Hopefully offering free rides for kids on all trains will allow more families to enjoy the holiday activities along the South Shore Line and in Chicago.”
The Kids Ride Free program is part of the SSL’s ongoing effort to provide affordable and convenient transportation to and from South Bend, Northwest Indiana and Chicago. Additionally, the SSL offers reduced fares for seniors, military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round.
For more information on train schedules, discounts and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).
ISP hiring evidence technician
BRISTOL – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for an Evidence Clerk position at the Toll Road and Bremen posts.
A department vehicle will be provided for transportation between the facilities. Primary responsibilities are to support the ISP Laboratory Divisions responsibilities and be accountable to accurately submit and maintain the evidence system.
A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required, as well as a valid drivers license. You must have the ability to work with computerized spreadsheets and specialized databases, and function independently and confidentiality.
Pay starts at $20,852 and includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off. The deadline for applications is Dec. 20.
For more information and to apply, go to in.gov/isp/3627.htm (Indiana State Police-Career Opportunities-Civilian Opportunities). Questions should be directed to Brandon Lowe, personnel officer for the ISP Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov.
