Oak Grove Cemetery cleanup planned
WILL TWP. – The officers of the Oak Grove Cemetery Wills Township will be cleaning cemetery graves this fall.
Lot owners are asked to remove decorations that they want to keep by Oct. 1. The officers of the cemetery will destroy all remaining decorations.
For more information, contact Doug Seymour at (219) 369-1646.
Ivy Tech to host Express Enrollment Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College will host Express Enrollment Day at more than 20 locations across Indiana on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
During the event, prospective students can visit participating Ivy Tech locations for an in-person enrollment experience and register for classes that start on Oct. 28.
With Ivy Tech staff onsite, prospective students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options and meet with academic advisors. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about assessment options. Participants without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.
Ivy Tech is dedicated to helping students adjust to college life, move through programs efficiently and expand their careers. The first part of that commitment involves helping students know their way around. During Express Enrollment Day, students can complete FYIvy and schedule in-person orientation sessions, which including campus tours.
Express Enrollment Day is free. However, prospective students are encouraged to RSVP, ensuring that each location can effectively serve its community. For more details, including a list of participating Ivy Tech locations, visit IvyTech.edu/EEDay.
History on Tap to feature McCool
MICHIGAN CITY — The October installment of the Barker Mansion’s History on Tap lecture series will take place on Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m.
The speaker for October is Dr. Jon-Paul McCool, professor in the meteorology-geography department at Valparaiso University. McCool will be sharing his current research on the former Grand Kankakee Marsh and the role wetlands play in climate change.
The Grand Kankakee Marsh is an area of wetlands which once covered much of Northern Indiana but were filled in and dredged to make room for farmland in the 19th century.
His lecture, titled: “Wetlands and Climate Change: How we Alter the climate by changing the environment,” will discuss wetlands, land use, and society’s role in carbon emissions.
The lecture is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available. History on Tap takes place at the Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City, on the first Thursday of the month from September through May. For more information, call the Barker Mansion at (219) 873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com.
