County park board to discuss fees
La PORTE – The La Porte County Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 1, at Red Mill County Park's Smith Hall at 0185 S. Holmesville Road, La Porte.
The agenda includes discussion of 2020 fees, naming of the new Luhr Park shelter, and election of 2020 officers.
Made in LP County Day is Oct. 4
La PORTE – The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership are hosting a Made in La Porte County Manufacturing Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Every two years, manufacturers from Michigan City and La Porte County gather to discuss the pipeline between workforce and education, making students from local schools aware of products made in their county, and opportunities their town has to offer after graduation.
The event will be held at 1900 Whirlpool Drive in La Porte.
Interested manufacturers can call LEAP for more information at 324-8584.
Fall Open House at Clydesdale farm
La PORTE — Sandy Acres Clydesdales, 10032 N. Ruby Road, La Porte, will host a Fall Open House Oct. 13 from noon-5 p.m.
The family-friendly event will include meeting the farm animals up close, activities and food.
Tickets include a meal, popcorn, parking and activities. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. Adult meal: Pulled pork sandwich, beans, coleslaw, chips, drink. Kid meal: hot dog or pulled pork slider, chips, applesauce, drink.
Activities include:
• Face painting from noon-4 p.m., bounce house and corn hole games.
• Meet Annie, the baby Clydesdale that made her debut going viral on Facebook for a local photographer. Dominick the miniature donkey and Cupcake the miniature horse will greet children and adults.
• Wagon rides from noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
• Pet gentle giant Clydesdales and have photo taken with one, as well as a photo with a restored early 1900s show wagon.
• Local vendors will have unique creations: Custom tumbler cups, decorative home signs, custom horseshoe-welded creations and more. The gift shop will also be open.
Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-open-house-tickets-68658500423 to purchase advance tickets. Online sales end Oct. 10. Cash is the preferred method of payment for extras the day of the event but credit cards can be accepted on-site for a fee. Children 2 and under free.
The event will be held rain or shine so dress accordingly. Only service dogs allowed.
Chesterton Feed & Garden Center offers program on bats
CHESTERTON — Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center, will be giving an informative talk about bats on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Chuck will cover topics such as bat lore (dispelling myths), the bats habitat and anatomy, friendly ways to remove bats from houses utilizing bat houses and much more.
“Bats have had a bad image throughout the ages dues to their mysterious and nocturnal lifestyle” said Roth. “Their sometimes odd features and habits conjure up medieval thoughts of frightening darkness and blood-thirsty creatures, all of which could not be farther from the truth.”
Chesterton Feed and Garden Center is excited to have local guest author, John Mitchell present for the talk to promote his illustrated book “Nightwings The Bat”. Mitchell will have his book for sale and a portion of the sales will go to the organization Bat Conservation International which specializes in protecting bat habitats, reducing threats to bat populations and educating the public around the world.
“Step out on your porch tonight and marvel at this magnificent flying mammal which is more closely related to us than you may image,” Roth said.
Chesterton Feed & Garden Center is located at 400 Locust St., Chesterton. For more information, call (219) 926-2790.
Fall discount for state park campers
CHESTERTON – All Indiana state parks properties, including Indiana Dunes State Park, are offering an extra incentive for fall campers.
Those who book a new reservation for a campsite, family cabin or rent-a-camp cabin for one or more consecutive weeknights (Sundays through Wednesdays), with arrival dates between Sunday, Sept. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, will receive 20 percent off.
This offer applies to all State Parks campgrounds, as well as Deam Lake, Greene-Sullivan State Forest and Starve Hollow State Recreation Area campgrounds and cabins. Reservations can be booked at camp.IN.gov or by calling (866) 622-6746 and using the promo code “INFALL19” when checking out.
The reservation must be used by Nov. 6. The 20 percent discount will not apply to Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.
Workshop on tree diseases, pests
La PORTE – The La Porte County Master Gardener Association is hosting a free Tree Workshop on Diseases and Pests of Trees in Northwest Indiana with Russell Hodge at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, at Red Mill County Park, 0185 S. Holmesville Road, La Porte.
There is no charge to attend, Hodse, an ISA Certified Arborist, has been involved in the tree care industry for 31 years, and is also a tree appraiser, state-certified pesticide applicator and was a corporate tree crew safety trainer for seven years. He will discuss what might be happening to trees in your yard or your neighbors’ yard, and Gusts should bring their own tree questions.
For more information, call the Purdue Extension – La Porte County office at 324-9407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.