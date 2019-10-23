Husband and wife worship duo to share original songs
La PORTE — Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will host Him + Her Worship and their original worship music for a free concert open to the public on Nov. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the church, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3628 W. Johnson Road, La Porte.
The event is free.
Seth and Jenna Herlich, of Him + Her Worship, stated they are super passionate about awakening hearts for Jesus and creating worship environments that are comfortable for all people.
"Please come and invite your friends and family, especially those who do not yet know Christ," said Seth and Jenna Herlich. "We do our best to be real and authentic, and we believe that God works through us to heal and encourage people with His Word. We sing both familiar songs and original Christian music! We would love for you to come sing and worship with us!”
A special moment of honor for the service of military veterans and their families will be given during the concert.
To learn more about Him + Her Worship’s story and music, visit them at www.himandherworship.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/himandherworship, on Instagram: @himandherworship or on Youtube at Him + Her Worship.
Tallian and Boy in Discussion Over Dinner
La PORTE — On Friday from 6-8 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free dinner and conversation with state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes; and state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, at State Street Community Church, 209 State St. in La Porte. They will join moderator Nate Loucks for a conversation on issues impacting La Porte County.
Dinner will be provided and guests can text questions to the panel during the 90-minute conversation. Registration is encouraged, but not mandatory, at the Discussion Over Dinner Facebook page, Discussion Over Dinner website, or by calling State Street Community Church at (219) 575-7182.
The events are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and Periscope and podcasted afterward.
Business and Economic Outlook session
VALPARAISO – A panel of economic and industry experts will take part in the 2019 NWIBRT Business and Economic Outlook, a free event that presents a forecast of what’s expected for the coming year.
The event will feature presentations that focus on various market sectors as well as a "big picture" outlook for Northwest Indiana. A panel discussion will follow.
“The forecast for our region looks bright, but changes are happening in every sector. We welcome business leaders to join us in learning from industry experts about what we can expect in the new year,” said Don Bull, NWIBRT executive committee chairman. The session will take place Nov. 1 at Ivy Tech, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso. To register, visit nwibrt.org/business-economic-outlook-2019/.
