Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday
MICHIGAN CITY – Hundreds of Northwest Indiana residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Washington Park, 115 Lake Shore Drive. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with an opening ceremony and Promise Garden ceremony at noon.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant garden ceremony. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/indiana/walk.
Library holding annual ‘Lights Go Out’ event
La PORTE — The community is invited to the Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave., La Porte, on Oct. 18 to see what really “What Happens in the Library When the Lights Go Out?”
From 6:30-8 p.m. customers will be treated to classic stories and characters coming to life after the library is closed. This time-honored event has been happening at the Main Library for over 20 years. Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite storybook character.
For more information, contact the La Porte County Public Library by calling 362-6156 ext 333 and visiting laportelibrary.org.
Please watch laportelibrary.org and follow our social media accounts for up-to-date information.
Sons of Norway to hold annual auction
CHESTERTON — The Sons of Norway Scandiana Lodge invites the public to enjoy their annual auction fund raiser at the Westchester Public Library’s Baugher Center, 100 Indiana Ave., Chesterton on Oct. 10.
The auction begins at 7 p.m. and includes items for the home with a Scandinavian twist. The program is preceded by a potluck at 5:30 p.m. Come for the potluck and stay for the auction.
The meetings are open to all with an interest in Scandinavia. First timers just bring yourselves – there is plenty for all.
For more information, call (219) 877-7097.
PTABOA board to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
