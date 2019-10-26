Indiana’s Cool North Beer Wars underway
La PORTE COUNTY — Visit Michigan City La Porte along with Northern Indiana Tourism are proud to announce the launch of the Indiana’s Cool North Beer Wars!
The best breweries in the region will square off against each other in a friendly voting contest to decide who is serving up the best seasonal beer. The voting for Beer Wars, which began Friday on the Northern Indiana Tourism website: IndianasCoolNorth.com/BeerWars, will last 10 days. The winner of the Best Seasonal Beer in the region will be announced on Nov. 4.
Everyone who votes will have a chance to win $25 gift certificates to their three favorite participating breweries.
The confirmed Participating Cool North Breweries are:
La Porte County: Burn’ Em Brewing, Zorn Brew
Porter County: Four Fathers Brewing LLC, Ironwood Brewing Co., Chesterton Brewery
St. Joseph County: South Bend Brew Werks, Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House, Evil Czech Brewery and Public House, Studebaker Brewing, Bare Hands Brewery
Elkhart County: Iechyd Da Brewing Company, Wedgewood Brewing Company, Ruhe 152
REAL Services holding Elves for Elders Program
La PORTE COUNTY – REAL Services, Inc. is seeking individuals, groups or organizations interested in adopting seniors for their holiday Elves for Elders Program.
This program focuses on providing holiday gifts and kindness to seniors who don’t have friends and family who can provide for them.
During the month of Nov. 1 through Nov. 27 interested persons and/or groups are invited to adopt one or more seniors in the community. Adoption of a senior includes the commitment to purchase gifts for a senior in need from their holiday “wish list” and deliver them to their home before Dec. 20. Adopters will be provided with a seniors name, age and wish list, as well as details about the program specifics.
They have elders for adoption in Kingsford Heights, La Porte, Michigan City, Westville, Rolling Prairie and Union Mills.
Contact the REAL Services Volunteer Department by phone at (574) 284-7138 or by visiting www.realservices.org or by email at allen2@realservices.org
Pressel: State dedicates $2.3M for river basin improvements
INDIANAPOLIS – The newly created Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Commission recently received $2.3 million in state funding for maintenance and improvements, according to State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
The funding will be used to maintain river gages, which measure water depth, remove fallen trees along the rivers, address sand erosion in the basins and make other necessary improvements.
“The drainage problems in the Kankakee and Yellow river basins has been a major headache, costing landowners significant time and money over the last several years,” Pressel said. “The $2.3 million from the state will help to alleviate some of those issues as the commission begins to work toward making improvements.”
Pressel co-authored the law during the 2019 legislative session establishing the new commission. Previously 24 members, the now streamlined nine-member board has representatives from each of the eight counties in the basin and one representative from the Department of Natural Resources.
The funding comes from an appropriation made in the state’s biennial budget.
