Lunch With The League to feature Pierzakowski
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters La Porte County will present Lisa Pierzakowski, Center Township Trustee, as the speaker for the Aug. 13 Lunch With The League.
It is often said that good government begins locally and Pierzakowski exemplifies this. When she was elected to her position in 2015, her goal was to help the disadvantaged, beautify the city and to make La Porte a place that her children would want to come back to.
To these ends she has started a food pantry, networked extensively to be able to provide the best resources for residents, and is the newly elected North/West Indiana Director for the Indiana Township Association. Pierzakowski’s presentation is sure to be inspirational, especially for citizens interested in understanding the best of local government; she will also host a question and answer period afterwards.
Please join the LWV of La Porte County for this informative program at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. The general public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. and may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu, in time for the noon presentation.
Lunch/Dinner With The League presents timely and relevant discussions about local issues every second Tuesday of the month at Patrick’s Grille.
All information about the League's activities may be found on the website, lwvlaporte.org, by following on Facebook or by emailing the League at: lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
PFLAG to discuss MC Pride Festival
MICHIGAN CITY – The recent Michigan City Pride Fest will be the subject of discussion at the monthly meeting of PFLAG Michigan City and La Porte County Chapter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, 7th floor Community Room, 717 Franklin St., in Michigan City.
The meeting is open to all members and allies of the LGBTQA+ community who are 18 and over.
The PRIDE committee is asking people to discuss their experiences at the festival and make suggestions for the 2020 event, as well as discuss any concerns and opinions. Meeting discussions are confidential and sessions include advocacy, education and support.
For more information call (219) 561-0948 or email mcpflag@gmail.com.
LP Salvation Army craft sale fundraiser
La PORTE – The Salvation Army of La Porte will hosts its 2019 Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 3240 Monroe St., La Porte.
Along with a wide variety of crafts by local artisans, the day will feature kids' activities including a bounce house, pony rides, face painting and games. Proceeds from the event go toward Salvation Army programs that benefit those in need in the community. For more information, email Marsha Smith at marshabillysmith@gmail.com.
Reading the Mueller Report
MICHIGAN CITY — Interested citizens who would like to read and understand the Mueller Report together are invited to join moderator Deborah Beien at Michigan City Public Library's meeting room on Aug. 10 from 3-4:30 p.m.
The library is located at 100 E. Fourth St., Michigan City.
This event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring along a copy of the Mueller Report (available on Amazon and from other sources).
