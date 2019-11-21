BMV announces Thanksgiving Holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Nov. 30.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot planned
La PORTE — The seventh annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run and Walk will be held Nov. 28.
The event benefits the mission of the La Porte Educational Development Foundation.
The Run and Walk beings at 8 a.m. Race day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Registration and the start of the Run and Walk takes place in front of the La Porte YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave. The route for the Run and Walk begins at the YMCA and heads south down Michigan Avenue through Beechwood Golf Course and finishes one block north of the YMCA on Michigan Avenue.
This year every participant, walkers, runners, joggers, sprinters, children, grandmothers, and everyone in between gets a shirt.
To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/LaPorteTurkeyTrot
Turkey Recovery Run planned
PORTER — The Turkey Recovery will be held at Hawthorne Park Community Center in Porter on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.
The course is paved streets and bike trails. Participants will run out 2 miles and return on the same route. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Town of Porter Parks Department.
This race will feature "Turkey Bowling" using this 4 pound frozen turkey. Six lucky raffle winners will get a chance to bowl to win prizes. One raffle ticket will be in your goodie bag and extra tickets can be purchased for $1. The proceeds go to the Town of Porter Parks Department to purchase playground equipment. You have two shots to knock down all the plastic bowling pins. If you obtain a strike or spare you win.
Online sign ups: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21392/turkey-recovery-4-miler
For more information, contact the race director Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com
Tree of Remembrance ceremony planned
VALPARAISO — VNA Friends of Hospice will sponsor the VNA Tree of Remembrance ceremony on Dec. 10, for those grieving the loss of a loved one.
It’s an opportunity for families to come together to remember and honor those who were special. The ceremony will be at Christ Lutheran Church at 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants receive a keepsake ornament to place on the VNA Tree of Remembrance and then take home following the ceremony. Ornaments are available through a donation of your choice.
A special slide show with photos of loved ones being remembered is presented during the ceremony. Those wishing to have a photo in the show should include a photo with their donation and registration no later than Nov. 29. For more information, please contact the VNA of NWI at (219) 531-8049 or visit the website at vnanwi.org/latest-events.
Christmas events planned for downtown La Porte
La PORTE — La Porte’s Santa Clause parade will be held Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.
The parade will rolls down Lincoln Way, beginning at Teegarden Street and ending at Plaza 618.
The parade is presented by the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, Downtown La Porte and Main Street Association.
The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. in Plaza 618.
