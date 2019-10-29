New MC police chief to be named
MICHIGAN CITY – Mayor Ron Meer will announce the new Michigan City Police Chief at a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Michigan City Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
Trail Creek Police seeking officer
TRAIL CREEK – The Trail Creek Police Department is accepting applications for a full-time police officer through Thursday.
Applications may be picked up at the Trail Creek Town Hall at 211 Rainbow Trail, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applications must be completed and returned to the town hall no later than Thursday at 2 p.m.
Annual Veterans Breakfast is Saturday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City and La Porte County community will gather to honor veterans at the sixth annual La Porte County Veterans Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at John Franklin Miller American Legion Post 3, 756 U.S. 20, Michigan City.
Remembering Our Veterans picks a different group of veterans to honor each year, and this year has chosen the American Legion on its centennial – also the centennial of Post 37.
La Porte County Veterans, active duty personnel and all emergency responders can eat free, while others are asked for a donation of $5 to help cover the cost of breakfast. Guest speaker will be American Legion State Commander Allen Connelly. Volunteers are always welcome and the public is encouraged to attend.
Swanson Center 50th Anniversary Gala
MICHIGAN CITY – Tickets are available for the Swanson Foundation Center for Behavioral Health's 50th Anniversary Gala on Nov. 15 at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City.
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10. There will be live entertainment by the Becca Kaufman Orchestra.
For information or reservations, contact Jennifer Heath at jennifer.heath@swansoncenerfoundation.org or (219) 873-9890.
