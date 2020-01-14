La Porte Hospital offers wellness screenings
La PORTE — The Michigan City and La Porte communities will be the location of two wellness screenings provided by the Wellness Outreach department of La Porte Hospital.
Screenings offered include a blood glucose screening and a depression screening. Information about cervical cancer will also be available.
These events are free and registration is not required.
Stop by between 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. for screenings and to chat with a wellness coach.
Screenings will be held:
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Wellness Screening in the lobby of the Physician Offices at 3777 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City, 8:30-10- a.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Wellness Screening in the Lobby at La Porte Hospital, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte, 8:30-10 a.m.
Westville School Board to meet
WESTVILLE – The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet in a Board of Finance Session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular session at 6:10 p.m., in the Westville Schools Media Center.
The agenda includes election of officers, approval of non-certified pay rates, a presentation by Pooja Shrethsa of Bakertilly on financing options for the construction project, a contract agreement with Moisture Management for the 2020 Roof Project, and a resolution reapproving formation of a building corporation.
BMV announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Jan. 21.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
Recycling pickup on schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
La PORTE — Please be advised the office of the Solid Waste District of La Porte County, 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The recycling pickup for Monday will be running on schedule. There will be no changes. Please be sure to have your recycling toter curbside the night before or by 6 a.m. to insure proper pickup.
The office will reopen Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.
Post Offices closed for Martin Luther King Day
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday the U.S. Postal Service will observe the federal holiday marking the birthday of Civil Rights Movement champion Martin Luther King Jr. His official birthday is Jan. 15.
The holiday is commonly referred to as Martin Luther King Day. All Post Offices in Indiana will be closed and there will be no mail delivery or retail service on this day.
However, customers are encouraged to still drop their mail in blue street collection boxes, so they can be processed early the next day.
“We want to advise anyone with stamped or metered mail ready for delivery to drop this mail into a blue collection box instead of waiting to do so the following day,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “This also applies to our business customers, many who will still be open during the holiday. We want to get a quick start on processing their mail.”
And for customers depositing mail on Jan. 21, Hawkins advises they drop their mail no later than 3 p.m. in order to get it processed sooner.
Post Offices will reopen on Jan. 21, with full mail delivery and retail service.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Historic Preservation Commission meeting cancelled.
La PORTE — The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of La Porte’s meeting scheduled for Jan. 21 has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.