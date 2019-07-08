Area Briefs

Miss Indiana State Fair 2019 to visit La Porte County
La PORTE — Halle Shoults, Miss Indiana State Fair 2019, will travel to La Porte County on Tuesday to make an appearance at the La Porte County Fair.
Shoults was crowned the 61st Indiana State Fair Queen last January and is traveling to approximately 45 counties to promote the upcoming Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2-18.
Miss Indiana State Fair 2019, Shoults of Oxford, Indiana, is a junior at Purdue University studying Speech Pathology. She is excited to combine her love of science with her desire to work with children and looks forward to a career in a hospital or rehab facility specializing in patients with disabilities or trauma.
Shoults was her high school class Salutatorian, a Lilly Scholar, class president, and a student athlete. At Purdue, she has been recognized as a Presidential Scholar, received Dean's List and Semester Honors and was inducted into the Honor Society for Academic Excellence. Shoults is a proud member of the Ann Tweedale Co-op, where she serves as secretary of her class. Shoults was a 10-year 4-H member, loves being outside, and cheering on the Boilermakers with her friends and family.
Regional sewer meeting planned
La PORTE — The La Porte County Regional Sewer & Water District will meet Thursday, July 11, at 9 a.m. in Conference Room 2 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
County BZA to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Board of Zoning will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
AG: Woman illegally working as midwife
VALPARAISO — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed a complaint against a Porter County woman alleging she acts as an unlicensed midwife, a violation of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The complaint claims Julie Lentz, doing business as Sacred Lotus Midwifery Services in Valparaiso, has failed to obtain a certified nurse midwife license or certified direct entry midwife certificate, required to legally provide such services.
“Indiana law is designed to ensure that midwives meet certain educational and other requirements so they can provide safe and effective care to expecting mothers,” Hill said. He’s filed a motion for an emergency temporary restraining order, which the Porter County Superior Court granted, preventing Lentz from operating as a midwife for 10 days. The office is seeking a longer-term preliminary injunction and civil penalties. A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday. In addition, the AG has filed a cease and desist motion with the Indiana State Board of Nursing, which will hear the matter on July 18. If granted, Lentz would be ordered to stop practicing midwifery.
